A retired FBI special agent has said the jail system could hold vital clues to the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing for nearly nine months.

Maureen O'Connell made the comments during the 21 October episode of NewsNation's 'Brian Entin Investigates'. Asked whether the jail could come into play, she said it could 'absolutely 100 per cent' do so and that it should.

O'Connell was describing a potential investigative avenue, not confirming that authorities have deployed jail informants or obtained information from inmates in this case.

How Jail Informants Could Help Investigators

O'Connell said narcotics officers in Pima County, Arizona, were likely working with existing informants and trying to develop new ones. People arrested in unrelated cases could be asked whether they knew anything about Nancy's disappearance, she suggested.

But she warned that the case's high profile could also encourage people to offer false or self-serving claims in the hope of gaining an advantage. Investigators, she said, need to keep sensitive details confidential so they can distinguish genuine inside knowledge from information already available to the public.

O'Connell illustrated the risk with a hypothetical tipster claiming to know who was responsible and repeating that a watch had been left at the end of Nancy's bed. Because that detail had already been reported, it would not, by itself, prove that the person had inside knowledge.

Her point was that investigators need to test claims against information that has not been publicly disclosed. There is no public confirmation that jail calls or informants have produced a breakthrough in Nancy's case.

What Authorities Have Disclosed

Nancy was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of 31 January 2026. Her family reported her missing on 1 February after she failed to appear as expected.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI. Authorities believe Nancy was taken against her will, but no suspect has been publicly identified in connection with her disappearance and no arrest for the abduction has been announced.

The FBI has released surveillance images and video showing a masked individual outside Nancy's front door. The agency described the person as a man approximately 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall, with an average build, wearing a black backpack. The footage appears to show the individual armed and tampering with the doorbell camera.

Authorities have also investigated a series of messages claiming to be connected to the disappearance. In July, the FBI said three widely reported kidnapping-related messages, including two purported ransom notes, had been assessed as not credible or as extortion attempts. The agency stressed that the case continued to be investigated as a kidnapping-for-ransom matter.

In September, the sheriff's department said a separate possible ransom text message had been reviewed and found not credible. Investigators have not publicly identified the person responsible for Nancy's disappearance.

Evidence and Rewards

In October, Sheriff Chris Nanos discussed evidence sent to four laboratories, according to O'Connell's interview. O'Connell said the labs could handle different types of forensic testing, but she did not suggest that the work had produced a confirmed identification. Authorities have not announced a breakthrough from the testing.

Nancy's family has offered a reward of up to $1 million (£749,565) for information leading to her recovery. The FBI is offering a separate reward of up to $100,000 (£74,957) for information leading to her location or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

The FBI said in February that it had received more than 13,000 tips. That was a figure reported at the time, not a current total of all tips received.

Authorities have said Nancy has difficulty walking and requires daily medication for a heart condition, increasing concern for her safety. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

O'Connell's comments set out one possible way information could emerge in a high-profile investigation. They do not indicate that investigators have identified a suspect through jail informants, and whether anyone in custody has relevant information remains unknown.