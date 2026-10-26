Braden Peters, the looksmaxxing influencer known online as Clavicular, has pleaded not guilty to three Massachusetts charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl in May 2025. The 20-year-old posted $10,000 (£7,500) bail after his 22 October arraignment at Orleans District Court. Conditions require him to surrender his passport, avoid contact with the complainant and refrain from posting about her on social media.

What Are the Charges Against Clavicular?

Peters faces one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse and one count of procuring liquor for a person under 21, according to court records and news reports.

The alleged incident occurred on 23 May 2025 at a family home in Chatham, Cape Cod. The complainant reported it to Chatham police on 4 June 2026, and the criminal complaint was issued on 8 September 2026.

According to the police account described in court reporting, the complainant alleged that Peters gave her vodka during a livestream and instructed her to say she was 18 and that the alcohol was water. She said she later woke up to find him having sex with her without her consent. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Peters denies wrongdoing. His lawyer, David Meier, said the encounter was consensual and that the pair's professional and personal relationship continued after the alleged incident.

Defence Seeks Dismissal of Charges

Peters' lawyers filed a motion seeking dismissal of all three charges, arguing that the evidence was insufficient to establish probable cause. The filing is a defence request, not a court decision dismissing the charges. The criminal case remains pending in court.

Bail Conditions and Next Hearing

After the arraignment, Peters posted $10,000 bail. Judge John Julian ordered him to surrender his passport, avoid contact with the complainant and refrain from posting about her online. The judge warned that a new offence could lead to Peters being held without bail for up to 90 days, according to court reporting.

Prosecutors did not oppose his release on bail, reports said. A probable-cause hearing is scheduled for 24 November 2026 to consider whether sufficient evidence exists for the charges to proceed.

Who Is Clavicular?

Peters is known for livestreams and content associated with looksmaxxing, an online subculture focused on maximising physical attractiveness. His videos have included rating appearances and discussing ways to change one's looks.

Separate Florida Proceedings

The Massachusetts criminal case is separate from a civil lawsuit filed in Florida in April 2026. The lawsuit included allegations that Peters injected the complainant with a fat-dissolving substance without her consent. On 8 October 2026, an amended complaint dropped the sexual-battery count from the civil lawsuit, with the complainant's lawyers explaining that they did not want the civil proceedings to interfere with the Massachusetts criminal case. The amendment changed the claims being pursued in the Florida civil proceedings; it did not dismiss or resolve the criminal charges in Massachusetts. The separate allegations concerning the alleged injection remain part of the civil dispute.

Peters has also faced separate Florida proceedings. A battery charge connected to an alleged altercation was dropped. In a firearm case, he pleaded no contest to unlawfully discharging a weapon in public and received probation, according to news reports. Those cases are separate from the Massachusetts charges.