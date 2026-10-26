Chris Brown could be jailed for up to three years over a violent confrontation at a London nightclub, after a £5 million bail arrangement previously allowed the American singer to continue his international tour despite facing serious criminal charges.

The 37-year-old American singer appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 26 October, for sentencing after pleading guilty to affray over a confrontation involving music producer Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

Brown pleaded guilty to affray on 24 July, avoiding a trial scheduled for October. Prosecutors subsequently dropped the more serious charges, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon.

£5 Million Bail Deal Allowed Brown to Continue Touring

Brown's arrest at a Manchester hotel on 15 May 2025 threatened to derail his planned Breezy Bowl XX world tour. The musician had returned to Britain more than two years after the nightclub incident when police detained him. He was initially refused bail, making his coming performances uncertain.

However, he secured his release through a £5 million financial security arrangement, enabling him to travel internationally while the proceedings continued. The agreement allowed his concerts across Europe and North America to proceed.

Prosecutors Reveal Details

The confrontation occurred during the early hours of 19 February 2023 at Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair district. Prosecutors said Brown approached Diaw through the crowded venue before striking him twice on the head with a glass bottle. His 40-year-old vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, joined the violence, punching the producer. Akinlolu pleaded guilty to affray.

Prosecutors said the violence continued as Diaw tried to escape through the nightclub. He was subsequently kicked while seated on the floor and later attended St Mary's Hospital with injuries to his head and knee.

Guilty Plea Ends Prospect of Lengthy Trial

Brown and Akinlolu initially denied the allegations and were scheduled to stand trial in October. However, both admitted affray during a hearing on 24 July, bringing the planned trial to an end. The offence concerns unlawful violence, or threats of violence, sufficiently serious to make a person witnessing the incident fear for their safety.

The withdrawal of the more serious charges left Brown facing sentencing solely for affray, which carries a maximum prison term of three years. Although the singer admitted criminal wrongdoing, he was not convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm or the other withdrawn offences. Akinlolu, who performs under the name HoodyBaby, is also due to receive his sentence.

Police Condemn Attack as Singer Returns to Court

Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Zara Ripamonti criticised the violence, emphasising that investigators had pursued the suspects despite their departure from Britain. Officers had previously attempted to arrange voluntary interviews before warrants were issued. Both men were eventually arrested after authorities learned of Brown's return to the country.

Brown arrived at court on Monday wearing sunglasses and a face covering, while supporters gathered outside carrying merchandise. His appearance marks another significant legal moment for the singer, whose career has previously been affected by criminal proceedings, including his 2009 conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Brown's sentencing will determine whether he faces immediate imprisonment or avoids serving time behind bars. Although his £5 million bail arrangement enabled him to continue performing, it offers no protection against a custodial punishment for the offence he has admitted.