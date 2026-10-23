A California man who told detectives ICE agents seized his wife as she checked the mail now stands charged with her murder this month, after investigators found her burned remains and the agency denied any activity at the Sacramento home.

Gurinder Gill, 28, was arrested on 14 October on a murder warrant in the death of his wife, Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old registered nurse and mother of an 8-month-old child. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he was booked into the county main jail and is being held without bail.

Jasmine Gill was last seen on 30 September at the couple's Sacramento residence. Her cousin reported her missing on 4 October, prompting detectives to open an investigation into her disappearance.

A Cover Story That Fell Apart

When officers questioned her husband, he told them US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was outside collecting the mail. Detectives contacted ICE directly, and the agency confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence.

Investigators subsequently identified inconsistencies in his account. 'As the investigation progressed, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detectives identified several inconsistencies in Gurinder's statements about his wife's disappearance,' Sgt Edward Igoe, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement. Investigators also learned the couple was in the middle of a divorce and a child custody dispute.

A Timeline That Did Not Add Up

The dates establish that the remains were discovered before Jasmine was reported missing. On 1 October, burned human remains were discovered in neighbouring El Dorado County, roughly 70 miles (112.6 kilometres) east of the couple's home. Those remains were later identified as Jasmine's, with the discovery predating the missing-person report by three days.

Homicide detectives obtained the murder warrant after the identification and served search warrants at two properties linked to Gurinder Gill. Authorities have not said how Jasmine died, when they believe she was killed, or where the alleged killing took place. He is charged, not convicted, and is presumed innocent.

What the ICE Claim Reveals

The claim prompted detectives to contact ICE to establish whether agents had taken Jasmine into custody. A claim that federal agents had detained someone outside her own front door required verification, and detectives contacted the agency, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence.

Immigration raids have been a source of anxiety across California this year, but investigators have not said whether that wider climate influenced Gurinder's account. False claims like this one also carry a cost beyond a single investigation, because they can muddy genuine cases and hand sceptics a reason to doubt real reports of enforcement.

A Family Left Behind

Jasmine Gill was born in India, where her mother still lives, and became a nurse to follow in her mother's footsteps. A GoFundMe campaign started by a relative, Daman Gill, has raised more than $21,000 (£15,700) to return her remains to her mother and to help raise her baby.

'She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved,' the campaign reads. The investigation and criminal proceedings remain ongoing.