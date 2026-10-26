A Florida woman allegedly borrowed a lighter from a witness before setting a 33-year-old man on fire following a heated argument, leaving him with life-threatening burns covering most of his body.

Tanisha Shelton, 45 years old, was arrested on Saturday, 24 October, after allegedly attacking Nathaniel Devon Mathis in northwest Miami-Dade County.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Mathis suffered second- and third-degree burns covering at least 80% of his body. Doctors reportedly warned that he was unlikely to survive.

Shelton now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and arson causing great bodily harm.

Woman Allegedly Returned With Accelerant After Argument

Investigators said Shelton and Mathis had argued earlier on Saturday, during which she allegedly threatened to return with someone who would assault him. Several hours later, Shelton reportedly returned carrying a white plastic bucket containing a plastic bag filled with an unidentified flammable liquid.

According to the arrest report, she approached a witness and asked to borrow a lighter before confronting Mathis again. As their argument resumed, Shelton allegedly poured the accelerant over Mathis and ignited it before fleeing.

Emergency services responded at approximately 6:02 pm near Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, close to the former Annie Coleman housing development.

Deputies discovered Mathis unconscious and suffering from extensive burns. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors determined the severity of his injuries.

Witnesses Helped Police Arrest Suspect

Witnesses reportedly pursued Shelton as she attempted to escape, with one person spraying her with pepper spray. They subsequently provided deputies with a description of the suspect, including her brown dress and purple trainers.

Officers located Shelton nearby and arrested her without incident. She was still wearing clothing matching the witnesses' description.

Shelton was taken to the sheriff's homicide bureau, where she reportedly invoked her right to legal counsel. She was subsequently booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Sunday morning.

Jail records showed that her bond for attempted murder was set at $10,000 (£7,500), while the bond for the arson charge had yet to be determined.

Authorities have not publicly established the relationship between Shelton and Mathis or disclosed what initially triggered their dispute. The investigation remains ongoing, and Shelton has not been convicted.

Similar Florida Fire Attack Left Woman Seriously Injured

The incident follows another disturbing fire attack in Florida last month.

On 10 September, police arrested 41-year-old Eleanor Crawford after she allegedly set a petrol pump alight while another woman was refuelling her vehicle at a St Petersburg petrol station.

Investigators said Crawford had approached the victim asking to use her phone before requesting money. When the woman refused, Crawford allegedly ignited the petrol nozzle with a lighter, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

The victim suffered second-degree burns to her arms and back and was hospitalised. Crawford was subsequently charged with attempted felony murder and arson.

Police said the two women were strangers and had no previous relationship. Both incidents have resulted in serious criminal charges, highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of deliberate fire attacks.