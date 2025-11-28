In a bizarre twist during his pre-Thanksgiving address on 26 November 2025, Vice President JD Vance unleashed a rant on turkey, calling American troops 'full of sh*t' for claiming to like the holiday tradition at Fort Campbell.

This viral video moment, capturing Vance's political comedy as he questioned the taste of the American bird and advocated deep-frying to make it palatable, has sparked mixed reactions from soldiers and online debates.

As Thanksgiving unfolded on 27 November 2025, the speech highlighted Vance's unfiltered style, blending patriotism with unexpected humour amid broader discussions on military morale and holiday customs.

The Fort Campbell Visit

Vice President JD Vance visited Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border on 26 November 2025, delivering a pre-Thanksgiving address to troops alongside musician Kid Rock. He praised the soldiers' service, emphasising America's obligation to equip them properly, but shifted to a light-hearted critique of Thanksgiving staples.

Vance declared Thanksgiving 'a uniquely American thing,' noting traditions like roasting turkey despite its questionable appeal. He planned to deep-fry his own turkey the next day, arguing, 'If you've gotta deep-fry something to make it taste good, it probably isn't that good.'

This segment aimed to connect personally, yet drew scrutiny for its casual tone in a military setting, with some viewing it as relatable while others deemed it inappropriate.

The Infamous Turkey Rant

During the speech, JD Vance directly challenged the audience: 'Who really likes – be honest with yourselves – who really likes turkey?' When hands rose, he retorted, 'You're all full of ****. Everybody who raised your hands.'

He elaborated, 'Think about it. And here's how I know that every single one of you who raised your hand is lying to me. How many times do you roast an 18-pound turkey just randomly?' Vance contrasted turkey with chicken, which 'is good all the time,' and insisted Americans endure the bird for patriotic reasons.

An X post from The Independent captured the moment, noting Vance told troops they were 'full of s***' over their turkey claims. The rant went viral, amassing views on platforms like YouTube and sparking memes.

Public Reactions and Political Impact

JD Vance's turkey rant elicited divided responses, with Reddit users labelling it 'the worst Thanksgiving speech' and 'cringey', while supporters appreciated his authenticity.

Critics called the rant 'bizarre' and ill-timed after addressing the recent DC shooting, with social media dubbing it 'cringey'. Vance tied it back positively: 'Here's the thing about Thanksgiving—it is so American because at the heart of it is the spirit of gratitude.' The event reinforced his Trump-like style, potentially boosting appeal but risking perceptions of insensitivity in formal military engagements.

Critics on Instagram reels mocked the comedy skit, suggesting 'turkeys have more charisma.' Politically, the incident followed a DC shooting mention, raising questions on tone. Overall, it reinforced Vance's unscripted persona, potentially boosting relatability among voters while risking alienation in formal contexts.

As the dust settles on Vance's Fort Campbell appearance, analysts suggest it could humanise the Vice President in an era of polished politics, fostering deeper connections with everyday Americans who share his candid views on mundane traditions.