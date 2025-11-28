Russia Claims US Is Hiring Filipinos To Fight War In Ukraine For $5k
Russia claims a Florida-based US contractor is recruiting Filipinos to fight in Ukraine for US$5,000 a month
A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry has alleged that a Florida-based security company is recruiting Filipino citizens to serve in Ukraine, offering approximately US$5,000 (approximately £3,776 or ₱300,000) per month. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the ministry, claimed the programme also provides assistance in obtaining Schengen visas via the German Embassy in Manila.
The German Embassy swiftly rejected the allegations, with Ambassador Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke describing them as 'baseless'. He emphasised that the embassy issues visas only for travel to Schengen countries, not for deployment in Ukraine. Manila's Department of Foreign Affairs has not confirmed any official involvement, and independent fact-checkers have found no public evidence to support the claim.
The conflicting reports highlight the volatility of information during wartime. Experts warn that unverified narratives can put vulnerable populations at risk and create confusion among overseas communities, particularly former servicemen or migrant workers who may be economically exposed.
The Alleged Recruitment Scheme
The allegation, first published by RT and repeated on social media, identifies the company as 'RMS Intl.', described as a security services contractor based in Florida. According to the Russian statement, the firm is purportedly targeting former police officers and retired servicemen in the Philippines. The offer includes a monthly salary of US$5,000, combat training supervised by 'US instructors' in San Fernando, Pampanga, and securing a Schengen visa listing a Berlin-based private contractor as their employer.
A video posted with the claim included logos said to belong to Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prompting speculation that participants are expected to fight for Ukraine's Armed Forces once transited through EU territory.
Denials and the Absence of Evidence
The German Embassy reiterated that it does not issue visas for combat purposes, while enquiries to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, the US Embassy and the Polish Embassy in Manila produced no official confirmation. No public advertisements or credible whistle-blower accounts have emerged to corroborate the Russian claims.
BusinessMirror highlighted the story's unverified nature, warning that it displays characteristics of disinformation campaigns intended to sow distrust or manipulate public perception. Similar claims have been used in the past to exploit economically vulnerable communities or stir nationalist sentiment abroad.
Official Volunteer Routes
Foreign citizens wishing to join Ukraine's armed forces do so via officially sanctioned volunteer programmes. Individuals joining through these channels are recognised legally and receive defined pay and protections under Ukrainian law.
There is no verified evidence that private US contractors are recruiting Filipino citizens outside these established routes.
Risks Of Accepting Unverified Recruitment Claims
If the alleged scheme were true, it would raise serious ethical and legal concerns. Vulnerable individuals could be exploited, foreign service laws violated, and human trafficking risks increased. In the absence of credible evidence, the narrative remains speculative.
Security experts warn that unverified claims offering high pay and visa support can function as disinformation campaigns. They are often intended to sow fear, distrust or division among overseas communities.
For now, only officially sanctioned volunteer routes can be verified. The Russian-linked allegation stands alone and is unsupported. As the story circulates online, it serves as a reminder of the critical need for transparency, fact-checking and cautious media consumption in times of conflict and disinformation.
