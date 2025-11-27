US Vice President JD Vance arrived at Fort Campbell on 26 November 2025 to meet soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division ahead of Thanksgiving Day. He hoped to lift spirits with a short comedy skit, offer holiday remarks and speak about the meaning of Thanksgiving.

The attempt, however, drew uneasy glances from troops and triggered a wave of online mockery. His comments on turkey, patriotism and holiday habits soon spread across social media, where reactions grew harsher by the hour.

JD Vance's Comedy Skit on Thanksgiving Day

Vance opened his talk with a stand-up style routine. He tried to mimic the pacing of a comedian, using short setups and pauses. The room stayed quiet. He began with a simple line, 'Think about turkey'.

Vance then waited for laughs that did not come. A few murmurs came from the crowd, so he added, 'I've got a fan over here'.

Soldiers described the routine as confusing. Witnesses noted that many sat still as Vance pushed through several punchlines. The skit left the room silent at times.

Reports later said he 'left troops more baffled than belly-laughing'. Online users echoed that view, calling it a 'turkey of a stand-up bit' that 'landed with a thud'.

Vance Claims Chicken is Better Than Turkey

Vance moved from jokes to food debates. He questioned the taste of traditional Thanksgiving turkey and asked troops who actually enjoyed it.

He said, 'Think about turkey... Who really likes turkey? You're all full of s--t.' He then argued that people only eat turkey on one day of the year'.

'How many times do you roast an 18-pound turkey randomly... on a nice, summer afternoon?' joked Vance.

He continued by adding, 'Nobody does it, because turkey doesn't actually taste that good'. He also said, 'If you've gotta deep-fry something to make it taste good, it probably isn't that good'.

Vance then praised chicken, saying, 'Chicken is good all the time. Chicken is good when you deep fry it, but it's also good outside of it'.

One soldier told him she planned to deep-fry her turkey. Vance replied that he would 'deep fry a turkey' himself on Thanksgiving Day.

JD Vance Says Thanksgiving is so American

Vance shifted to patriotism near the end of his visit. He called Thanksgiving 'probably my favourite American holiday' and 'the most uniquely American holiday'.

He linked the day to the spirit of gratitude. The vice president said, 'It is so American because at the heart of it is the spirit of gratitude'.

He described Americans as people who 'cook this gigantic American bird and... do all kinds of crazy things to make it taste good'. He encouraged troops to enjoy the holiday and honour family traditions.

Netizens Mock JD Vance's Comedy Bomb

Online reactions quickly turned hostile. One user wrote, 'I've never seen a vice president bomb on stage'. Another added, 'Turkeys have more charisma I'm afraid'. Others attacked his delivery, calling it 'condescending' and 'awkward'.

A user mocked his appearance, calling him an 'oddly dressed unshaven man wearing guyliner... disrespecting the most American tradition ever'.

Many also criticised his character. One said, 'He is the turkey — nobody actually likes him'. Another wrote, 'This man is a blackhole of charisma'.

A critic added that Vance is 'deeply inauthentic, overwhelmingly cynical'. Another called him 'an empty suit foisted into power by Peter Thiel and the dark money oligarchs'.

Facebook users joined in. Kelly Thomas wrote,'No one like JD Vance'. Gail Barejka posted, 'Dumb comments by a political fool, a dunce, complete clown...' Rick Norman added, 'He's a fucking idiot... a good huckster but an idiot!' Others called him 'embarrassing', a 'loser', or a 'jerk'.

By the end of the day, Vance's attempt to boost morale had instead turned him into a trending source of ridicule across the country.