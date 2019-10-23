Jenna Dewan tells all in her book "Gracefully You," where she opened up about her divorce from Channing Tatum and how it affected her emotionally and mentally.

The "World of Dance" host said she suffered from anxiety before she and Tatum released a joint statement about their separation. A lot of questions went through her mind, especially on how people will react to the divorce. She was not prepared for the glances of sympathy or the judgments.

"There was a point before Channing and I announced our separation where I thought, 'How in the world will everyone handle this?' The public had known us as a couple forever, and not just a couple — the perfect couple," Dewan said, as quoted by US Weekly.

The actress worried about how people at work will react when they see her. Would they pity her? She said she "was scared of everything that would follow our coming out" because people see her and Tatum "in this idealized, romanticized light." Thankfully, the news of the divorce did not drown her, not to the extent that she could not handle.

Today is the day....! Release of my book #gracefullyyou and the start of my book tour here in NYC! Clearly Iâ€™m a tad bit excited ðŸ˜‚ðŸ’• https://t.co/iykNpv5PmG pic.twitter.com/uQ2jNTz4TS — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) October 22, 2019

Dewan revealed that she and Tatum separated the night before she filmed "World of Dance" Season 2. Only her mum and her best friend, Emmanuelle Chriqui, knew about the divorce then, so it was a struggle to focus on work while everyone kept asking about the actor.

Following the divorce, Dewan admitted that she drowned her misery and her broken heart in wine and in the comfort of friends and loved ones. Her mum flew in to be by her side and she cried on the phone with her friends. Dewan said that in the beginning, she turned to "the typical remedies." She consumed a whole lot of wine with friends and had a big cry.

However, these were essential in her process of moving on. She handled her divorce "head-on" instead of pushing her feelings away. Dewan's experience helped her let go of the past and focus on work and Everly, her child with Tatum.

It is through her experience that Dewan can share her advice to anyone going through heartbreak. She advised to "acknowledge your emotions and do the work." She also suggested meeting a therapist, practicing breathwork or meditation, and being one with nature. More importantly, to surround yourself with people who value you, like friends and family. In the end, you will gracefully come out stronger and an "even happier version of yourself," she said.