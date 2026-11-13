Jensen Huang and Lori Huang's relationship began at Oregon State University in the early 1980s, where the future Nvidia chief executive and his wife met as electrical engineering students. Their university laboratory partnership developed into a marriage in 1985, years before Nvidia became a technology giant.

Now, following Jensen's public admission of infidelity, their long-standing private relationship has come under renewed scrutiny. Lori, an engineer who later became a philanthropist, has generally kept a low profile. Much of what is publicly known about their marriage comes from Jensen's accounts rather than statements from her.

How Lori Huang and Jensen Huang Became Partners

The pair met while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State. Lori, then known as Lori Mills, was assigned as a laboratory partner to Jensen, who was studying as an undergraduate. Sunday study sessions reportedly became part of his courtship.

He later recalled promising that he would become a chief executive by the time he was 30. They married in 1985, five years after meeting, and remained together as Jensen moved from engineering into entrepreneurship. Nvidia was founded in 1993.

In a 2009 Oregon State University news release announcing a major donation, Jensen described meeting Lori as 'the most important, single event of OSU, and of my life'. It was a revealing description from a man better known for his work in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Lori graduated from Oregon State in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. While some biographical accounts have linked her to engineering work at Hewlett-Packard, details of her professional career have not been extensively documented publicly.

The Huang Family Behind Nvidia's Rise

Jensen has credited Lori with helping him take the risks required to build Nvidia. 'Lori's been with me for a long time, our whole life,' he said, adding that she had been part of Nvidia 'every step of the way'. He has also spoken about how she managed family life while he travelled and concentrated on the company.

The couple have two children, Madison and Spencer. Both have been publicly associated with Nvidia, although details of their respective positions should be treated cautiously unless confirmed by reliable company or professional biographies.

Jensen Huang's Infidelity Admission Puts Their Marriage Under Scrutiny

On 8 November 2026, Jensen acknowledged infidelity in a message published by Nvidia. His statement confirmed that he had been unfaithful but did not identify the person involved.

Separately, media reports linked him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence. Reuters separately reported an alleged relationship with a second Nvidia employee but did not name the person involved; a separate report identified the employee as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare.

The alleged second affair led to reports that Nvidia's board was considering Jensen's position, while the scandal coincided with a fall in the company's stock price.

On 12 November, Nvidia announced that Jensen had resigned as president, chief executive and a member of its board, effective immediately.

Lori, meanwhile, has made no public comment on the allegations or her husband's departure. After more than four decades of marriage, the woman who first met Jensen across a university laboratory remains largely outside the public spotlight as questions about their relationship and the future of the company he built continue to unfold.