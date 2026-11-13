Lori Huang's role in the Nvidia fortune shared with her husband, Jensen Huang, has come into sharper focus following his resignation as chief executive of the chipmaker. Hundreds of millions of Nvidia shares are held through trusts and limited liability companies in which Lori and Jensen have shared control, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The allegations surrounding her husband's conduct have brought renewed attention to the family's financial arrangements. Those ownership structures could also have implications for the family's stake following Jensen's departure from the company's leadership.

Lori Huang and Jensen Huang Share Control of Nvidia Wealth

Lori and Jensen have shared beneficial ownership of about 800 million Nvidia shares, worth roughly $135 billion (£102 billion), according to the filings described in the supplied CNBC report. Jensen separately holds about 70 million shares valued at approximately $12 billion (£9.1 billion). These figures are estimates based on share prices and should not be treated as fixed valuations.

The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust holds approximately 530 million shares, with the couple serving as co-trustees. They also jointly oversee the Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust, which holds 31.4 million shares, and the Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust, with approximately 109 million shares.

A further approximately 74 million shares are held through limited liability companies whose sole member is the living trust. The filings state that 'Each of Mr. Huang and his wife may be deemed to have shared beneficial ownership of, and to exercise shared voting and investment power over' the shares.

Lori is also president of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation. The philanthropic organisation holds Nvidia shares and reported assets of approximately $9 billion (£6.8 billion) in 2024, according to its tax filings. The SEC filing states that the couple may be deemed to share voting and investment power over the foundation's shares, but neither has a personal financial interest in them.

Living trusts can help couples avoid probate and manage assets after one spouse dies. Established in 1995, the Huangs' trust may be revocable, although its precise terms are not publicly available.

A revocable trust can generally be amended, and shares may be divided or sold, subject to applicable restrictions. Kathleen Martone, a partner at Varnum LLP, likened the arrangement to 'a joint checking account'.

Irrevocable trusts are harder to change. The 2012 trust may be an intentionally defective grantor trust, a structure that can move assets outside an estate while leaving the grantor responsible for income tax. The remainder trust may benefit the couple's children, although its precise terms have not been confirmed.

Leslie Evans, a partner at Withers, said a division of shares could involve restrictions. Jensen might retain the stock while Lori received other assets or an equalisation payment. The outcome would depend on the trust documents and applicable law, rather than simply on the couple's relationship.

Jensen Huang's Resignation Puts Lori's Financial Position in the Spotlight

The scrutiny of the family's wealth comes after Nvidia confirmed on 12 November that Jensen had resigned as president, chief executive and a member of the board, effective immediately. The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while beginning its search for a permanent successor.

The departure followed mounting scrutiny of Huang after allegations of extramarital relationships emerged. The latest involved Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, who was reported to have had a relationship with Huang while reporting directly to him.

The claim was attributed to The New York Times, which cited five people who had worked at Nvidia. Neither Powell nor Nvidia had immediately responded to requests for comment.

Huang had previously acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a statement published by Nvidia on 8 November. The admission and subsequent allegations have drawn attention to Lori, although she has not been accused of wrongdoing. They have also given the family's shareholding structure renewed relevance.