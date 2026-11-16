Jensen Huang's allies are reportedly assembling a 'war room' of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return as NVIDIA chief executive, days after his resignation. According to an unnamed ally cited by the Financial Times, the effort has Huang's backing and would also seek support from the White House.

The campaign comes as NVIDIA's board pursues a permanent successor and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls for an outside leader. Employees have separately urged Huang's reinstatement, while Elon Musk has supported a public petition, distinct from the reported private lobbying operation.

Huang Allies Seek White House Support

Huang has discussed a possible return with confidants, and an unnamed ally described the planned executive lobbying group to the Financial Times, as summarised by Capital Brief. The organisers have not been identified, and no timetable for a comeback has been disclosed.

BREAKING



Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia’s chief executive, as allies in Silicon Valley pressure the company’s board to reinstate him days after the tech executive resigned over reports he had affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and a subordinate.



Huang has… pic.twitter.com/LG4xqDGK8c — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 15, 2026

No White House involvement has been confirmed, leaving the proposed approach as an intention rather than evidence of administration support. Nor has NVIDIA announced an agreement to reinstate Huang, whose supporters are seeking to change the direction of its leadership transition.

NVIDIA Board Pursues Permanent Successor

NVIDIA announced on 12 November that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and director, effective immediately, with finance chief Colette Kress becoming interim chief executive. Kress retained her finance role, while Harvey C. Jones became board chair and directors began a search that would consider internal and external candidates.

Reuters, citing a Financial Times report it could not independently verify, reported that directors had approached Arm chief executive Rene Haas as a possible successor. NVIDIA's board said it had not formally engaged potential candidates and described speculation about individual names as 'premature'.

The Allegations Surrounding Huang's Departure

In an employee email reviewed by WIRED, Huang acknowledged being 'unfaithful to [his] wife' and said there was 'no excuse'. The publication said his acknowledgement followed reports of an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at NVIDIA customer Megaspeed International, whom US intelligence officials suspect of spying for China. Reuters reported that it had not independently verified whether she had worked for the Chinese government.

WIRED reported that the resignation announcement followed allegations of an affair with a direct report. Reuters subsequently reported allegations of another relationship involving an NVIDIA employee. Huang's acknowledgement of infidelity did not confirm every reported relationship, and NVIDIA's announcement did not specify a reason for his resignation.

NVIDIA Employees Question Handling of Departure

Internal correspondence reviewed by WIRED showed that a suggestion-box submission made before Huang resigned subsequently attracted more than 1,600 comments, most supporting reinstatement. The original appeal asked directors to share their investigation's findings and formally seek employees' views about Huang continuing as chief executive.

🇺🇸 Nvidia employees want their founder BACK.



Jensen Huang resigned yesterday, and an internal suggestion box post asking the board to hear staff out has racked up MORE THAN 1,600 COMMENTS, most of them calling for his return.



Commenters are telling the board that anyone who… pic.twitter.com/00HPjUP5hT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2026

Some employees had expected the investigation to conclude before major leadership changes, while a company-wide email demanded transparency about his departure. 'If you believe in the mission, bring back THE boss,' one anonymous contributor wrote, expressing support rather than recording a workforce-wide vote.

Bessent Wants Outsider to Lead NVIDIA

Bessent said NVIDIA needed to 'go outside the company' and undergo a 'dramatic shakeup', linking his leadership preference to concerns about events inside the business. His remarks represent political pressure, not a decision about the appointment.

Capital Brief reported that he wanted answers within 10 days about whether NVIDIA had been pressing what he called 'seemingly illicit sales' to boost revenue and earnings. That characterisation remains his allegation, not an established finding.

Musk Supports Public Petition for Huang's Return

The Washington Post reported that Musk had publicly announced his support for Huang's reinstatement, saying he was signing a petition. However, the newspaper noted that it was not immediately clear which petition he had signed. His name was also listed among supporters on the Stand With Jensen website. Capital Brief subsequently reported that the petition had attracted more than 136,000 signatures, although the figure has not been independently verified.

Musk argued NVIDIA could lose 'critical' deals because many were 'a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract'.

A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2026

His public support does not establish participation in the reported private lobbying operation. The signatures are not a verified measure of shareholder opinion and give petitioners no authority over NVIDIA's chief executive appointment.