Jessie J breaks her silence following news of her split from Channing Tatum through an emotional post on social media.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to share that she is healing following the breakup. She uploaded a picture of herself overlooking a city landscape from above and shared a few inspirational words about the importance of time in healing.

In her lengthy post, Jessie J shares advice about seeking emotional support for those who feel alone. She tells them that they are loved. She also talks about unhealthy relationships and past and current trauma. She encourages everyone to be open about their feelings and problems and included a hotline to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment," Jessie J wrote.

"...Don't let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself," she added.

A source revealed that Jessie J and Tatum broke up in November, and that the split was mutual. There was no drama involved and they "just decided to part ways." The insider added that they remain good friends even after the breakup.

Following the split, the "Magic Mike" star has since joined a dating app called "Raya." A member of the ultra-exclusive app revealed that his profile reads "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry" and he added a shrugging emoji.

The 39-year-old Hollywood heartthrob and Jessie J went public with their relationship in October 2018 shortly after Tatum's ex-wife, Jenna Dewan filed for divorce in March. The actress revealed in her book that she was blindsided when she learned about his new relationship along with the rest of the world. She felt hurt that she did not hear about it firsthand from the actor.