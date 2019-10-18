Jenna Dewan shared her initial reaction when she learned that Channging Tatum has moved on with Jessie J following their separation in her book "Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday."

"The World of Dance" host said that she "felt blindsided" when she learned about the "Magic Mike" star's relationship with Jessie J. She felt bad that she did not hear about it firsthand from her ex-husband.

"There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship," Dewan wrote in her book, as quoted by Radar Online.

The 38-year-old actress added that it was "difficult" finding out about it at the same time as the rest of the world. She also revealed that she wrote a series of tweets in response to the situation but ended up not posting them. She managed to pause to think about how she reacted before she shared them online.

"Instead of reacting the way I wanted...I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?" Dewan shared.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April 2018, but it was only in October 2018 that she filed for divorce. In that same month, Tatum and Jessie J. were spotted out on a date together.

A source told US Weekly that they have been dating for two months and that the actor even supported the pop star at her "Bang Bang" concert in Salt Lake City. During this time, Dewan was not in a new relationship yet. Instead, she focused her attention on their daughter, Everly, and even considered the divorce a "positive thing."

Now, Dewan has moved on from the divorce and has found new love with Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, 44, whom she was also linked with back in October 2018. They are expecting their first child together.

Dewan's book becomes available in bookstores on Oct. 22. Aside from talking about her marriage with Tatum, she also talks about other personal stories to share "uplifting message of how to elevate your life and experience beauty every day." Dewan shares her personal journey "to show you how to find your true voice, connect to your deeper self, and live with grace."