Joan Bennett Kennedy, the first wife of the late US Senator Edward 'Ted' Kennedy, has died at her Boston home at the age of 89. Her death was confirmed on 8 October 2025 by the Associated Press and the Boston Globe, with her sons describing their mother as a 'quiet pioneer' in mental health advocacy.

Kennedy's passing marks the end of a life that was both extraordinarily public and intensely private. For decades, she was known as a member of one of America's most famous political dynasties, whilst also facing widely reported struggles with alcoholism, mental health challenges, and periods under legal guardianship.

She is survived by her sons Edward Kennedy Jr and Patrick Kennedy, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister Candace McMurrey.

Early Life and Education

Born Virginia Joan Bennett on 2 September 1936 in New York City, Kennedy grew up in Bronxville, New York. Her father, Harry Wiggin Bennett Jr., was an advertising executive, whilst her mother, Virginia Joan Stead, raised Joan and her younger sister, Candace. She attended Manhattanville College, the same institution that educated her future mother-in-law, Rose Kennedy.

A classically trained pianist, Joan demonstrated exceptional musical talent from a young age. She studied at Manhattanville College and later pursued music as a classically trained pianist. In 1982, she earned a master's degree in education from Lesley College in Massachusetts, and later published a bestselling book, The Joy of Classical Music, in 1992.

Marriage In a Political Dynasty

Joan met Edward Kennedy in October 1957 at a gymnasium dedication at Manhattanville College. Despite initial nervousness about marrying someone she barely knew, the couple wed on 29 November 1958 in Bronxville, New York. The ceremony came just weeks after Ted's brother, John F Kennedy, won re-election to the US Senate.

The couple had three children: Kara Kennedy (1960-2011), Edward Kennedy Jr (born 1961), and Patrick Kennedy (born 1967). Their 24-year marriage ended in divorce in 1982. Joan Kennedy never remarried.

Her children also became public figures in their own right. Kara Kennedy died in 2011, while Ted Kennedy Jr. and Patrick Kennedy survived their mother.

@Josephpkennedy_ Always taught me to smile and be pleasant for the press @TedMKennedy pic.twitter.com/3da29yvwJn — Joan Kennedy (@JoanBKennedy_) April 30, 2016

Public Struggles and Personal Tragedy

During and after her marriage, Kennedy endured extraordinary pressures. She witnessed the assassinations of brothers-in-law, President John F Kennedy in 1963 and Senator Robert F Kennedy in 1968. In 1969, she stood by her husband during the Chappaquiddick scandal, which resulted in the death of Mary Jo Kopechne.

The couple's children also faced significant health challenges. Ted Jr battled bone cancer at age 12, resulting in the amputation of part of his leg in 1973. Kara was treated for lung cancer in 2003 and died of a heart attack in 2011 at age 51.

Breaking the Stigma of Addiction

Kennedy became one of the first prominent American women to publicly acknowledge her struggles with alcoholism and depression during the 1970s. 'Mrs Kennedy was a classically trained pianist, an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery, and a quiet pioneer in publicly addressing challenges with alcoholism and depression at a time when few others would', her son Patrick Kennedy said in a statement.

Her candour helped break the stigma surrounding addiction at a time when society viewed substance abuse as a personal failing rather than a medical condition.

In interviews, Joan Kennedy spoke about her use of alcohol as a coping mechanism. She sought treatment through Alcoholics Anonymous and at various points worked toward sobriety. Despite these efforts, she faced recurring challenges linked to alcoholism, which resulted in health issues and several hospitalisations.

Legal Guardianship and Later Years

In July 2004, her son, Edward Kennedy Jr., was appointed her legal guardian. Her children were granted temporary guardianship in 2005 due to concerns about her well-being. That same year, she was hospitalised with a concussion and a broken shoulder after being found on a Boston street.

Kennedy later agreed to strict court-ordered guardianship, and her estate was placed in a trust overseen by court-appointed trustees. Despite these challenges, she maintained her passion for music, performing with orchestras worldwide and advocating for youth access to arts education.

Musical Legacy and Advocacy

Throughout her difficulties, Kennedy remained dedicated to classical music and mental health advocacy. 'Joan was an accomplished pianist and possessed an impressive knowledge of the classical music repertoire', John Williams, conductor laureate of the Boston Pops, said. 'Her dedication to the Boston Pops Orchestra, and especially to the young people of Boston, will have a lasting impact'.

She was actively involved with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Council for the Arts and Humanities, utilising her platform to make classical music more accessible to all listeners.

A Life of Grace and Resilience

'I will always admire my mother for the way that she faced up to her challenges with grace, courage, humility, and honesty', Ted Kennedy Jr said. 'She taught me how to be more truthful with myself and how careful listening is a more powerful communication skill than public speaking'.

Her life reflected both the visibility of America's political dynasties and the challenges that can arise from personal struggles under public scrutiny.