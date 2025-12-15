Chile has elected former Congressman José Antonio Kast as its next president after a decisive runoff victory on Sunday, marking a sharp shift to the right in one of Latin America's most stable democracies.

With 58.16 per cent of the vote, Kast defeated left-wing challenger Jeannette Jara, the former labour minister under President Gabriel Boric, who secured 41.84 per cent.

Kast's win, confirmed by Chile's electoral authorities, follows a campaign dominated by public fears over violent crime, illegal migration and economic stagnation, themes he placed at the centre of his pitch to voters.

Kast is due to be sworn in as Chile's 38th president on 11 March 2026.

Jara took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Kast on winning. 'Democracy spoke loud and clear. I just communicated with the President-elect, José Antonio Kast, to wish him success for the good of Chile,' she posted.

La democracia habló fuerte y claro. Me acabo de comunicar con el Presidente electo @joseantoniokast para desearle éxito por el bien de Chile.



A quienes nos apoyaron y fueron convocados por nuestra candidatura, tengan claro que seguiremos trabajando por avanzar en una mejor vida… — Jeannette Jara Román (@jeannette_jara) December 14, 2025

In his winning speech, Kast mentioned that Chileans are living in fear.

'Here, no individual won, no party won. Chile won, and hope won. The hope of living without fear. That fear that torments families,' Kast told his supporters after his announcement as president.

'Make Chile Great Again'

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, issued a press statement congratulating Chile's President-elect Kast.

'The United States congratulates President-Elect JoséAntonio Kast of Chile on his electoral victory,' he stated.

'Under his leadership, we are confident Chile will advance shared priorities to include strengthening public security, ending illegal immigration, and revitalising our commercial relationship.

'The United States looks forward to working closely with his administration to deepen our partnership and promote shared prosperity in our hemisphere,' he added.

Kast's supporters arrived in Santiago and were seen waving reg flags and caps adorned with phrases similar to the US catchphrase 'Make Chile Great Again.'

The president-elect is an admirer of US President Donald Trump and plans to eradicate crime and illegal migration, the latter by carrying out a campaign on mass deportation, as well as building detention centres, increasing military presence on the borders of Peru and Bolivia, and building five-metre-high walls.

His platform, called the 'Implcable Plan,' sees to stiffer penalties and mandatory prison times, putting more criminals in maximum security facilities, and 'putting cartel leaders in 'total isolation' from the outside world.

As a far-right conservative Catholic, Kast is taking a hard stand on social and health issues, including abortion, even in cases of rape.

Presidents And A More Conservative Latin America

Chile's president-elect joins in the resurgence of right-wing, conservative Latin America, a feat applauded even by the US.

Among them are the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and even the centre-right Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, a conservative, took to X to congratulate Kast.

Felicitaciones @joseantoniokast



Se abre una nueva etapa para Chile y para la región. Desde Ecuador reafirmamos nuestra voluntad de profundizar el trabajo en conjunto. — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) December 15, 2025

'A new stage opens for Chile and for the region,' he posted. 'From Ecuador, we reaffirm our willingness to deepen our joint work.'

Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei also took to X to congratulate Chile, 'Immense joy for the crushing victory of my friend in the Chilean presidential elections!'

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA



Enorme alegría por el aplastante triunfo de mi amigo @joseantoniokast en las elecciones presidenciales de Chile!



Un paso más de nuestra región en defensa de la vida, la libertad y la propiedad privada. Estoy seguro de que vamos a trabajar juntos para que… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) December 14, 2025

What Will Happen To Democracy?

Critics decry the abuses similar to what is happening in the US- immigration, detention centres, and women's rights.

Their fears also stem from a return to Chile's past, especially with former right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Pinochet was a general with tight ties with the US, who helped lead a military coup in 1973, establishing his 17-year-long military dictatorship, which was frowned upon worldwide due to human rights abuses and free-market economic policies.

Kast is openly an admirer of Pinochet, a hard Catholic who opposed abortion and same-sex marriage.

Kast's brother also served as a minister under Pinochet's dictatorship.

Likewise, critics have also emphasised Kast's background, that the president-elect's father was a staunch Nazi supporter.

When it comes to abortion, the current law is stated to be legal under limited circumstances, especially in cases of rape, and changing that would require support for an already divided Congress.

Mass Deportations and Immigration Crackdown

Illegal migration was a central plank of Kast's platform. He has promised to deport up to 360,000 undocumented migrants hailing from Venezuela, and to establish a police unit inspired by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Accordingly, Kast proposed a police force inspired by ICE to detain illegal migrants.

Human rights groups and migration experts have questioned the feasibility of such measures, warning that large-scale deportations would require extensive security operations and could trigger legal challenges under Chilean and international law.

Any major overhaul would also need congressional backing, where Kast will face a divided legislature.

Whether Kast's presidency ushers in a durable conservative turn or reignites deep political divisions will become clearer once he takes office in March.