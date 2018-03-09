Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is calling Samuel Umtiti on a regular basis to convince the Frenchman to snub Barcelona's attempts to renew his contract and instead move to Old Trafford, according to Sport.

The Spanish publication said on their Friday front cover [9 March] that Mourinho already tried to sign the France international during the January transfer window and will redouble his efforts this summer.

Sport say that United are ready to meet Umtiti's €60m (£53.3m, $73.8m) release clause at Barcelona and will offer the centre-back a stunning deal worth €9m (£8m, $11.1m) per year after taxes – equivalent to £154,000-a-week.

Umtiti turned down overtures from Mourinho in January but Sport say that his status at the Nou Camp for next season is now uncertain.

The Frenchman earns €4m per year at Barcelona and the Spanish publication says that he is currently listening to both clubs.

Sport say that Umtiti is already in negotiations with the La Liga giants to commit his long-term future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new improved contract.

Yet, at the same time the report says that his brother and agent Yannick Umtiti is also in regular contact with United officials to sound out a potential summer move to Old Trafford.

Sport say that the right-hand man of United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was in attendance at the Nou Camp to watch Umtiti in action during Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The report adds that Mourinho calls Umtiti on a regular basis and is using the presence of his international teammates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial to persuade the centre-back to move to United.

Sport adds that Barcelona are still convinced that the Frenchman will snub United, as he did in January before signing a new long-term deal.

The 24-year-old defender has become a crucial player for the Catalan side since arriving from Lyon in the summer of 2016, forming an impressive partnership alongside Gerard Pique in the heart of defence.