Federal agents in Arkansas arrested Josh Duggar on Thursday on charges relating to the used car dealership he once owned in the state.

The 33-year-old former reality TV star is being held without bail in a detention facility following the arrest made by federal agents in Washington County. A mugshot provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and obtained by Page Six showed him posing with a bizarre smirk on his face.

It is unclear what charges he is facing but it said to be related to the 2019 federal probe conducted by Homeland Security agents on his old used car dealership in Springdale. A source claimed that Duggar's family saw the arrest coming. He prepared for it which could explain the look on his face.

"The family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself. Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth," the source said.

Duggar is reportedly also facing a civil legal dispute for real estate fraud. But this recent arrest is understood to be from something far more severe.

Josh Duggar looks either high or drunk. He looks like they found him out in bunker in the woods somewhere. They're speculating this arrest has something to do with real estate fraud but something tells me there's something else is going on here pic.twitter.com/88dWOOx5Nq — Midshipmen Space Case (@AtTheHop89) April 29, 2021

News about the arrest of the former "19 Kids and Counting" alum came after his wife Anna announced they were expecting a girl for their seventh child. She took to Instagram to share a video from a gender reveal party attended by their kids.

It's a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!" she captioned the clip.

They are already proud parents of three boys, Michael, 9, Marcus 7, and Mason, 3. They also share daughters Mackenzie, 11, Meredith, 5, and Maryella, 17 months. The couple have yet to announce a name but they are likely to continue with the tradition of having "M" names for their children.

While the baby news prompted congratulatory and happy messages from fans, there were also those who questioned the couple's financial capability. One commented on the video, "How can you possibly afford that many kids?"

"Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," Anna replied to another who asked how her husband can possibly "afford all those kids?"

Duggar's last known employment was as executive director at FRC Action. He resigned from the post in 2015 after accusations surfaced that he molested underage girls when he was a teenager, including four of his sisters. He only issued an apology and was never charged.