Months after his sad demise, late rapper Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Legends Never Die" is breaking records and creating history. It has become one of the biggest posthumous debuts since the release of 2Pac's "R U Still Down" in 1997.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, "Legends Never Die" recorded the largest first-week sales of 2020 after its release on July 10. Citing Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the publication reports that the album earned 497,000 equivalent album units in the U.S in its first week.

It is the third studio album by the American rapper, who passed away at the age of 21. Featuring guest appearances from Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, and Halsey, the album was released by Grade A Productions and Interscope Records.

The album ranked no.1 debut on the Billboard 200 is now the biggest posthumous debut since Notorious B.I.G.'s "Life After Death" [and 2Pac's "R U Still Down." Both were released in the year 1997 following the deaths of the stars.

As per Billboard, the final album by the rapper that consists of 21 tracks is the late artist's second No. 1 album. Juice WRLD's "Death Race for Love" was released on March 23, 2019, and earned 165,000 units.

In addition, the album marked Biggest Week for a Hip-Hop Album or by a Male Artist in Nearly Two Years, the last one being Travis Scott's 2018 album "Astroworld."

Another update by Billboard reveals that the late rapper joins Beatles and Drake in a league of acts to get at least that many songs in the region simultaneously. In the 62-year history of the chart, Juice WRLD's is the only artist other than Drake and Beatles with five songs in Billboard's Hot 100 top 10s. His posthumous album also witnessed the biggest streaming week of 2020 and fourth largest stream week ever surpassing Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake album.

"The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world," Juice WRLD's mother Carmela Wallace said in a statement to THR at the success of his album. "This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through."

Juice WRLD's actual name was Jared Anthony Higgins and he succumbed to a drug-related seizure at the Midway International Airport, Chicago on 8 December 2019.