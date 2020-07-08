Ahead of the release of the album "Legends Never Die," a collection of 15 tracks that rapper Juice WRLD was working on before his sudden demise, his team dropped a single from the album featuring Halsey.

Halsey took to Instagram to share a short clip of the single "Life's a Mess," a duet that she had recorded with Juice WRLD, and wrote a heartfelt message for the late artist calling him "one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness."

"A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation. And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone," the "Closer" singer added.

Halsey also shared a picture of her hand tattoo that she got with the song title's name inked, as a tribute to the rapper who passed away in December last year, days after celebrating his 21st birthday.

"It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album. I cried the first time that I heard it. With all the love in my heart, #lljw - "Life's A Mess" link in IG Story," the 25-year-old wrote.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on December 8 last year after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. His death has been ruled an accidental overdose. Months after the musician's death, his team posted a message on his former Instagram account announcing that all the music that he was in the process of creating before his sudden death will be released for his fans.

"The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; LEGENDS NEVER DIE!" the statement read.