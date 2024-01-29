Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made the decision to step down from his position at the end of the current season.

The choice to depart the Liverpool dugout was made by Klopp in November and he informed the club of the decision back then.

Klopp was contracted until 2026 but the revelation of his departure on Friday morning means that Liverpool will undergo a search process for a new manager to be in place for the 2024/2025 season.

The German was appointed in October 2015 and became an icon to the Liverpool faithful as he helped to turn around the fortunes of the club. In 2020, he led the club to its first league title in 30 years, whilst he also oversaw Liverpool's UEFA Champions League success in the season prior.

Klopp's tenure at Anfield also includes successes in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

On Friday, Klopp explained his decision to leave Merseyside after nine years, saying: "I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment. I love absolutely everything about this club. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

The 56-year-old went on to add: "It is that I am running out of energy. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future."

When asked how long he plans to spend out of the game, the German responded: "I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that's not possible, I cannot do that, and I don't want to."

Klopp also hinted that he could retire from management altogether, stating: "If you ask me, 'Will you ever work as a manager again?' I would say now no. But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation."

Joining Klopp in departing Liverpool at the end of the season are his assistants, Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as Elite Development Coach, Vitor Matos. Also, Jorg Schmadtke will step down from his role as Sporting Director.

There is every chance Klopp's final months in charge at Anfield are successful as Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League with a five-point lead and are in the final of the Carabao Cup.

The club is also still in the FA Cup and in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The news of Klopp's departure at the end of the season will likely galvanise Liverpool's players and supporters for every remaining game this season. The strong urge from everybody at the club to see Klopp's reign end on a high note could push Liverpool to secure multiple trophies this season.

Looking beyond this campaign and at who will manage Liverpool next, one name that has been rumoured as a possible replacement for Klopp is Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard represented Liverpool during his playing days from 2004-2009 and is remembered fondly by the club's fans as he scored in the team's miraculous comeback in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan.

Alonso is doing a superb job at Bayer Leverkusen right now, as his side currently have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and may be about to end Bayern Munich's 11-year streak as the champions of Germany's top division.

Ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, Alonso responded to the suggestions of him possibly succeeding Klopp at Liverpool. He said: "I am really happy here (at Bayer Leverkusen). I am enjoying my work here. I am feeling that each day and each game is a challenge."

The Spaniard added: "I am not in that moment thinking of the next thing. I think about where I am right now. I am in a great place. What's going to happen in the future I don't know."