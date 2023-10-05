Justice Secretary Alex Chalk will introduce new laws in order to protect children from harm. According to the Ministry of Justice, there will be an amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill to ensure that parents who kill a partner or ex-partner and share children together, will automatically have their parental rights suspended when sentenced.

The application of the rule will also see an automatic exemption issued in the cases of domestic abuse victims killing their abusers. The best interests of the child will be under consideration by a judge.

It is thought that children will be better protected from killer parents who will be prevented from having a parental say regarding major aspects of the child's life such as receiving therapeutic support, going away on holiday or changing schools.

The rule will also relieve the bereaved from the burden of having to go through the current process of restricting parental access through family court.

The law will be named after Jade Ward, 27, who was murdered by her estranged husband Russell Marsh in Flintshire, in 2021 and is serving 25 years. Her family are said to be "overjoyed" that parental rights laws will be changed in her name.

Additionally, Jade Ward's mother, Karen Robinson, said she was "absolutely relieved" and is proud of all those who have helped in the campaign to strip the parental rights of Marsh. As after years of relentless campaigning to change the law that allowed Jade's murderer to continue parental responsibility for their four children, causing them and her parents further trauma.

She further expressed: "[Jade] is going to help hundreds of families, let's face it because there's going to be more families like ours.

"But now they won't have the added worry and stress of knowing that the perpetrator cannot send messages to us, he can't ask for the boys or school reports. Today is a good day."

"She'll be up there now and she'll be so proud and she will be at peace," she added.

On BBC's Breakfast, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the law change was important after an "awful crime" and that Jade's Law would "make a difference". He also stated: "It shouldn't be the case that if someone murders their partner they still have rights over their children".

Furthermore, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, referring to whole-life orders, said: "We are clear that for the most dangerous and depraved killers, life should mean life in all but the most exceptional circumstances."

A whole-life order is when an offender must spend their entire life in prison. In English criminal law, it is the severest punishment, with no minimum term or chance of release. Conversely, a life sentence although being for life, does not mean confinement to prison for life. After a term served in prison, the offender could be allowed out on licence for good behaviour.

Chalk will also be looking into the staff conditions at a Northamptonshire prison, HMP Five Wells, following an exclusive Sky News report.

He said: "I was clear that we want to look into them rapidly, so I've given instructions [for inquiries] to take place, particularly in respect of equipment."

Sky News was informed by three prison guards that the super prison is being run by security firm G4S and it has staff shortages, inexperienced staff and is under-equipped to deal with prisoners who are allowed to run riot.

One of the three guards commented: "My fear is something major is going to happen there. Someone's going to get stabbed, or somebody is going to get murdered within that prison, be it a staff member or a prisoner."