Actor Justice Smith came out as a queer and confirmed his relationship with fellow actor Nicholas Ashe while showing his solidarity towards the ongoing nationwide "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Justice Smith took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a video from an anti-racism protest in New Orleans, in which he participated with partner Nicholas Ashe. The "All the Bright Places" actor also shared a series of adorable pictures with Ashe and wrote in the caption that he felt disappointed when certain people held their tongue when trans/queer was added to African-American in the "Black Lives Matter" protests.

"We chanted 'Black Trans Lives Matter' 'Black Queer Lives Matter' 'All Black Lives Matter'. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added," the 24-year-old wrote.

The actor noted that if the revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black.

"I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black," he wrote.

Smith said that instead, the revolution should be about demanding what should have been given to the African-American community from the beginning. "What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence," the actor wrote.

Further in the caption, Smith declared his love and affection for the "Queen Sugar" actor, writing: "You've been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this is change, though the fight is far from over."

George Floyd died in Minnesota on May 25 after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, post taking him into custody for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli. His death led to anti-racism protests in the United States as well as other parts of the world, with protesters demanding justice for Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people from the African-American community who have lost their lives due to racism.