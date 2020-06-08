While Hollywood actively participates in "Black Lives Matter" protests, Michael B. Jordan is urging the industry to put policies into actions by committing to "black hiring."

Michael B Jordan participated in a protest in Los Angeles for the Black Lives Matter movement that has gained momentum since the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. In his speech at the protest on Saturday, Jordan asked: "Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light."

The 33-year-old called out the entertainment industry for not being active enough in addressing racial discrimination and prejudice at the workplace, and said: "I use my power to demand diversity, but it's time the studios, the agencies... do the same."

"You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants," the "Black Panther" star asked.

Jordan stressed that despite the "black culture, the sneakers, sports, and comedic culture" the industry loves, the black community has "dealt with discrimination at every turn," reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"Can you help fund black brands, companies, leaders, black organisations? Will you support a non-profit that has been working to solve problems that our industry has created?" asked the actor, who recently starred in "Just Mercy," a film that sheds light on systemic racism in the United States.

The actor also urged everyone to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, noting that it has "never been more important than it is today."

Jordan also recalled his experience of portraying the character of Oscar Grant in the 2016 film Fruitvale Station, and said that he "lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me." Oscar Grant was a 22-year-old African-American man who was killed in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2009 by BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle in Oakland, California.

Apart from Michael Jordan, several other prominent names from the entertainment industry have used their fame to speak against the prevailing racism and demand justice for George Floyd. Some celebrities took to the streets as well, including Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Anthony Anderson, and Cole Sprouse.