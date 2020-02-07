Justin Bieber has dropped a new single "Intentions" from his album "Changes," accompanied by an inspiring music video.

Pop-star Justin Bieber was joined by rapper Quavo from Migos for the track that marks the third released single from his upcoming album. The duo had earlier worked together in 2017 on DJ Khaled's song "I'm the One" along with Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, reports People.

The video of the song, directed by Michael D. Ratner, features three women from Los Angeles' Alexandria House, a non-profit transitional residence that provides safe and supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing.

Establishment of an "Intentions Fund" was also announced in the video, that will help the women and the "dreams of the families" that the Alexandria House supports.

The 25-year-old had been teasing the song on his social media accounts for a while now and had also shared a 16-second clip that featured quotes from the three women- Bahri, Marcy, and Angela.

The 6.39 minutes long video of the song begins by introducing Bahri, a Saudi Arabia-born woman whose mother worked three jobs to bring her children to the US for a better life. "Bahri's intention is to be the first from her family to graduate from college," the video displays.

Then follows the introduction of Marcy, who was raised in foster care and became a mother at the age of 19. She escaped an abusive relationship and an unsafe home for her kids and her "intention" is to help foster youth find the resources they need.

The video then features Angela, who left Ohio to pursue art in Los Angeles and experienced homelessness. Her "intention" is to spread awareness about homeless women and children through her art. She also gets to sing her own verse in Bieber's music video.

Throughout the music video, Bieber and Quavo help make the dreams of Bahri, Marcy, and Angela come true. He gifts Bahri with a new car, Marcy's family with backpacks full of supplies, and Angela with studio time.

The new track joins two previously released singles from "Changes,"- "Yummy" and "Get Me" featuring Kehlani. "Changes" marks Bieber's first solo single album in four years.