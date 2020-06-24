Justin and Hailey Bieber have been happily married for more than a year now, and have started 'talking more and more' about starting a family together.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are having serious conversations about having kids in the near future. The couple has themselves been vocal about their desire to expand their family, as the pop-star said he has been wanting to have kids for years.

"Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them," a source told the outlet.

The "Baby" hitmaker tied the knot with the supermodel in a courthouse ceremony in New York in September 2018. The couple repeated their vows in front of family and friends at a lavish ceremony in South Carolina in September last year.

In an Instagram post celebrating Hailey's 24th birthday in November last year, the "Yummy" singer had revealed he is ready to be a dad. "Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday. The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way...next season BABIES," the 26-year-old had written.

He had expressed his desire to become a father in another Instagram post in July last year. Alongside pictures of him and Hailey on a Disney World date, the musician had written: "Love dates with you baby. One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates."

Explaining that he wasn't in a hurry to get there, Justin added: "Not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

Meanwhile, Hailey also revealed that she is excited to have a baby with her husband. In an interview with Vogue Arabia for its December issue in 2018, she had said: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality."