Justin Bieber has denied the sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a woman who claimed the pop-star assaulted her following a performance at SXSW in Austin, Texas, in 2014, and also revealed that he was present with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time of the alleged crime.

Dubbing the allegations "factually impossible," Justin Bieber offered a series of evidence to show that he was innocent and also threatened legal action against the woman who made the charges against him on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the pop-star wrote: "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife Hailey Baldwin and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight."

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," the 26-year-old said about the claims made by a woman named Danielle.

Danielle has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the Grammy-winner on March 9, 2014, after she went to his room at the Four Seasons Hotel following a surprise performance by him at the SXSW hospital. She claimed that she had a "steamy make-out session" with Bieber that ended up with him unbuttoning her jeans before he "forced himself inside" her.

Hours after her tweet, Bieber took to the social media site to offer evidence that he was never present at that location and had checked into a different hotel with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

"There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location," Bieber said, adding that the accuser took benefit of knowing about his performance but must have been unaware that the "Fetish" singer was accompanying him on the visit.

Bieber shared a story from Us Weekly about Selena being present with him and also posted a series of pictures that show him with his assistant on the side of the stage and then him and Selena on the streets of Austin after the performance.

The "Yummy" singer insisted that he "never stayed at the Four Seasons on the 9th or 10th" and shared receipts showing that he stayed with Gomez and their friends at an Airbnb on the first night and at a Westin the following night.

