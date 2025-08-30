Former Vice President Kamala Harris will no longer receive protection from the Secret Service.

The move was ordered by President Donald Trump on Thursday through an official memorandum, just as Harris prepares to launch a major book tour across multiple cities, drawing increased public attention and potential risks.

The decision stunned many, as arrangements for her security had been extended beyond the usual period by former President Joe Biden.

Trump Removes Kamala Harris' Security Service

According to the official letter addressed to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump authorised the cancellation of extra security provisions for Harris, effective 1 September 2025.

The letter stated: 'You are hereby authorised to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorised by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.'

A Secret Service source confirmed the removal came directly from the White House, adding that the decision was not based on any new threat evaluations or security risks. Normally, Harris had a team of agents offering round-the-clock protection depending on her schedule.

Kamala Harris' Secret Service Extension Secretly Granted by Biden

Before his departure in January 2025, former President Joe Biden quietly extended Harris' protection for an additional year until July 2026, as reported by CNN. This extension was reportedly requested by Harris' aides to ensure her safety beyond the standard six-month limit for former vice presidents.

The secrecy of this directive became known only after Trump's recent revocation. Biden's spokesperson declined to explain why the extension was granted. Without it, Harris' security detail would have ended immediately after her tenure concluded on 21 July 2025.

Kamala's Aides Worry About Her Safety

Harris' team has expressed serious concerns following the removal. They warn that what is lost is not only physical security but also access to essential threat intelligence, including potential risks from online activity and communications monitoring, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Harris' residence in Los Angeles, previously under federal guard, will no longer benefit from such protection. Securing private security comparable to the Secret Service would likely cost millions annually.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office called for stability in protecting public officials. Newsom's spokesman Bob Salladay said, 'The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass labelled the move another act of political retaliation and vowed to work with the governor to ensure Harris' safety.

Secret Service Removed Ahead of Kamala's Book Tour

The timing of the withdrawal is significant. Harris is set to embark on a 15-city book tour starting 24 September 2025, to promote her memoir 107 Days. This tour, spanning US and international cities including London and Toronto, marks her highest public profile since the 2024 election.

Without Secret Service protection, Harris could face heightened risks during public appearances and travel, where crowds and potential threats are more frequent. Security experts warn that this change might leave her vulnerable during what promises to be a very visible period.

An Act of Revenge From Trump?

Critics have accused Trump of using his power to retaliate against political opponents. Senator Adam Schiff described the action as 'another dangerous act that shows there is no agenda more important to Donald Trump than retribution.'

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, 'This is another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation in the form of firings, the revoking of security clearances, and more.'

'This puts the former Vice President in danger, and I look forward to working with the governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles,' she added.

Trump previously stripped protection from various rivals and critics, including figures linked to the Biden family. Harris had challenged Trump directly during the 2024 presidential election, intensifying the political tensions surrounding this decision. The revocation is widely seen by observers as politically motivated.

CHP to Protect Kamala Harris... For Now

In response, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has stepped up to provide security for Harris during this transition. After talks among Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass, and state authorities, the CHP's involvement aims to cover Harris while she remains in Los Angeles.

Officials have not disclosed how long this interim protection will last or the full details of the arrangement. However, it is clear that state resources will fill the security gap, at least as Harris begins her demanding book tour. This commitment shows local leaders' intent to ensure her safety despite the federal withdrawal of protection.