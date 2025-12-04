In the corridors of justice across the nation, a unique line of defence is forming. They are the consecrated men and women of the Catholic Church—priests and nuns who have temporarily set aside the quietude of their chapels for the cacophony of the courtroom.

As legal hostilities mount and minority communities face unprecedented challenges, these religious figures are donning legal robes to champion the soul of the nation. It is a striking response to a deepening crisis, where the guardians of the faith are transforming into the guardians of the law.

With fear becoming an unwelcome shadow for many minority groups, the Catholic Church is strategically marshalling its legal-minded religious personnel. Their mission is as critical as it is perilous: to defend the foundational principles of the Constitution and ensure the law is not weaponised against the vulnerable.

Armed with statutes, case law, and unwavering devotion, this powerful new legal task force is preparing to challenge the rising tide of injustice and protect the sanctity of religious freedom.

Mobilising a Legal Task Force to Resist Christian Persecution in India

The clarion call for this legal mobilisation was sounded by Archbishop Raphy Manjaly of Agra during a significant gathering in Jaipur, the capital of the western state of Rajasthan.

Addressing the seventh national convention of the National Forum of Lawyers (Catholic Priests & Religious), the Archbishop laid out a stark and urgent mandate to the assembled lawyer-priests and nuns. He urged them to 'resist anti-conversion narratives against Christians, challenge unjust laws and become a pro-bono legal taskforce for vulnerable communities.'

This directive is a direct response to the grim reality of Christian persecution in India, a phenomenon that has intensified with the increasing activity of hardline Hindu forces. Of particular concern is the draconian proliferation of stringent anti-conversion laws.

These statutes have now been enacted in at least 12 of the country's 28 states, creating a legal environment often used to harass, arrest, and prosecute Christians. Consequently, it has become increasingly difficult for the community to practise or share their faith without the looming threat of legal reprisal.

During the convention, which ran from 28–30 November, participants made a public pledge to 'reach out to and defend the rights of people on the peripheries.' To steer this initiative, a new slate of office-bearers was elected, including Holy Spirit Sister Julie George as president and Father Benjamin D'Souza as vice president.

The prelate emphasised the gravity of their dual vocation, urging them to be 'prophetic in their role and do everything possible to defend the country's constitution,' whilst stressing the sentiment that 'our constitution is a secular scripture for us.'

Father A Santhanam, a Jesuit lawyer from the southern state of Tamil Nadu and former convener of the forum, confirmed that the discussions had a wide-reaching scope. 'We discussed and shared views on issues not only affecting the Christian community, but the Indian society as a whole,' he noted.

The forum is now laser-focused on strengthening its organisations at the state and provincial levels, aiming to be 'more effective in our service to the people in view of the changed circumstances in the country.'

Adopting Collective Strategies to Halt Christian Persecution in India

For activists operating at the grassroots level, the necessity of a unified legal front cannot be overstated. Sister Sheeba Jose, an Ursuline of Mary Immaculate nun, lawyer, and activist, operates in Uttar Pradesh—a region that has notoriously become a hotspot for anti-Christian violence.

She powerfully articulated why a fragmented legal approach is no longer sufficient. 'When we fight an individual case, its reach is very limited, but when we address issues of larger public interest, it can benefit so many people facing similar problems,' she observed.

Sister Jose strongly advocated for the strategic use of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) to serve the wider interests of society. She argued that collective legal action is essential to combat the systemic nature of the threats facing the community. T

his sentiment was echoed by Justice Pankaj Naqvi, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court. He urged the Catholic religious priests and nuns 'to adopt collective strategies against rising legal hostilities toward minorities and their institutions.'

He reminded the legal assembly that the Indian Constitution explicitly guarantees freedom of religion and speech, rights that must be defended fiercely in the face of Christian persecution in India.

The spiritual and legal conviction of the forum members remains palpable. Sister Helen Teresa, a Holy Family nun and lawyer practising in the top court of the predominantly tribal eastern state of Jharkhand, was elected as the treasurer of the forum.

She succinctly captured the essence of their dual mandate. 'We as Catholic lawyers are called not merely to practice law, but to defend the soul of the Constitution,' she stated.

Affirming their resolve, she declared that the forum's members 'will continue to serve the society combining legal expertise, pastoral sensitivity, and prophetic courage,' signalling a prolonged and dedicated fight for justice and constitutional integrity.

In a landscape fraught with legal challenges, the courage of these lawyer-priests and nuns serves as a beacon of hope for India's constitutional promise. Their battle extends far beyond the confines of the courtroom; it is a fight for the very soul of the nation's secular identity.

As they stand as the last line of defence for the vulnerable, their mission reminds the world that justice is a divine pursuit.