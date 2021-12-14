Barcelona's hopes of landing Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi got a boost after the forward confirmed that they will be in with a chance when he decides to make the next step in his career.

Xavi Hernandez has made signing an attacking player a priority and Adeyemi was among the names linked with a move to the Camp Nou. It is unlikely that the 19-year-old will leave the Austrian outfit midway through the season, but is certain to attract a number of suitors next summer.

Adeyemi's blistering start to the current campaign has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe, with Barcelona being among his biggest admirers. However, a recent report suggested that the German has snubbed a move to the Catalan capital in favour a move to the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund expected to be his preferred destination.

The Germany international is keen to remain in the radar of Die Mannschaft manager Hansi Flick, and reports suggested that he felt a move to Spain could see him lose his place in the national team. Adeyemi has now contradicted the reports and insisted that there is a possibility he could ply his trade at the Camp Nou in the future.

"Barcelona are among the best clubs in the world and I feel proud to know they want me," Adeyemi told Toni Juanmarti during the Golden Boy 2021 gala. "Barça in my future? Of course [could be possible]. It's a top club and if I decide to switch at some point, it could be a chance."

However, despite the player's interest in Barcelona, Adeyemi's representatives have indicated that the La Liga giants are no longer an option for their client. They are almost certain that the German Bundesliga will be his next destination and barring any last minute complications, the young forward is expected to be a Dortmund player next summer.

Dortmund are resigned to losing free scoring striker Erling Braut Haaland, with the Norwegian expected to join one of Europe's big guns next summer. Adeyemi's arrival is certain to soften the blow of the Norway international's departure.