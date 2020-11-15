Kate Middleton in a special video message thanked those who submitted to her digital exhibition bringing stories of individuals and families affected by the restrictions.

To mark the end of the Hold Still exhibition, Kate Middleton recorded a video message thanking everybody who submitted a portrait to the project, which has had over 5.2 million page views on the National Portrait Gallery website.

"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an image to Hold Still. I launched the project with the National Portrait Gallery back in May because I wanted to find a way to allow everyone to share their stories and experiences of lockdown," she said in the clip.

Thank you for being part of #HoldStill2020!



The portraits that illustrate your stories and experiences of lockdown have shown just how much communities have come together during this difficult year. pic.twitter.com/FXlaSl42zh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 15, 2020

Kate opted for a red puffed sleeve blazer for the occasion and cream top. "For me, the most powerful part of the project is that it has shown just how much people and communities have come together and how important we all are to each other. Thank you so much for being part of Hold Still and for sharing your stories with the nation," the Duchess of Cambridge added.

"I couldn't be more grateful to each and every one of the 31,000 people who submitted an image. It was so hard to select the final 100 photographs but we hope we have created a collective portrait of our nation, reflecting on what others have experienced as well as our own journeys through this difficult time."

Previously, Kate also spoke to NHS nurse Johannah Churchill, whose portrait "Melanie, March 2020" was recreated as a large mural in the city of Manchester. It was part of the nationwide exhibition, which was displayed on billboards and outdoor poster sites in 80 towns and cities across the UK for four weeks.

Her submission featured her colleague working to set up a COVID-19 clinic in London. During the video call, she and the duchess discussed the impact the photo has had and the important role it played in representing the experiences of frontline workers across the country.

The Hold Still photography competition was launched by the duchess in May in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is patron.