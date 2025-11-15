Behind the polished smiles and coordinated royal engagements, a dramatic power struggle is reportedly unfolding within Buckingham Palace. Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, project an image of a modern, stable monarchy.

However, explosive claims from palace insiders paint a far more chaotic picture: one of an alleged 'divorce ultimatum' from Kate that forced Prince William to 'seize control' from his ailing father, King Charles.

According to an unverified report from RadarOnline.com, the Princess of Wales warned she would leave her husband if he did not 'wrest control' from Queen Camilla and assert his power.

This ultimatum, sources claim, was the catalyst for William to 'bulldoze his way in' and take charge of critical royal functions. Insiders describe the situation not as a gentle transition of duties, but as a full-blown palace 'coup,' sparking intense discussion about the immediate future of the British throne and Kate's own influence over the line of succession.

Kate Middleton's 'Ultimatum' Triggers Alleged Royal 'Coup'

Sources cited by RadarOnline suggest the ultimatum triggered William's more assertive approach, signalling a major shift in the monarchy's decision-making. These insiders allege that the Prince of Wales views his 77-year-old father as 'weak,' 'incapable,' and 'unfit to rule,' particularly as the King battles an undisclosed form of cancer.

This health crisis has reportedly influenced Charles's willingness to 'cede power' to his son. William's growing involvement allegedly covers the delicate issues surrounding his uncle, Prince Andrew, and his cousins. The Prince of Wales is reportedly taking a 'no-nonsense' hands-on role in handling the public perception of the Yorks, whom he allegedly views as 'poison' to the monarchy.

This strategic move is seen as an attempt to protect the institution's image, allegedly at the strong urging of Kate Middleton, who is determined to secure their future as King and Queen.

Queen Camilla 'Fuming' Over Kate Middleton's Rising Power

The growing influence of William and Kate is said to have caused significant tension with Queen Camilla, 78. Sources claim she was left 'fuming' as responsibilities were reassigned to William. One insider alleged that Camilla 'clutched her pearls, collapsed from grief and exclaimed, 'Don't do this to me!'' after King Charles allegedly agreed to shift power to his son.

RadarOnline portrays this as a direct conflict between Camilla's desire to maintain her newly acquired status and the managerial style of William, who is reportedly bolstered by Kate. The feud highlights the internal power struggles as the royals navigate external pressures and internal frailties.

Another major point of contention is King Charles's decision to bring Princess Beatrice back into the royal fold for public duties. William was reportedly 'strongly opposed' to the move, believing it 'too soon' and 'too risky,' as it could drag the family into more disgrace given Prince Andrew's scandals.

However, Charles allegedly 'overruled' his son, insisting the family must 'heal in public.' This conflict exposes the intricate negotiations over who holds final authority on royal duties.

It must be stressed that these explosive claims, first reported by RadarOnline, have not been verified by Buckingham Palace or any official royal source. The royal household maintains a long-standing tradition of secrecy around royal health and internal operations.

Therefore, assertions about Kate Middleton issuing a 'divorce ultimatum' or William performing a 'royal coup' must be treated with significant scepticism.

Nonetheless, the reported change of the guard places the modernisation of the monarchy, and the central role of William and Kate, at the forefront of public discussion. Observers will undoubtedly continue to watch closely as William takes on a more prominent role, particularly during King Charles's ongoing health challenges.