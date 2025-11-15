In a courtroom deposition from 2009, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was unexpectedly confronted with a humiliating question: 'Is it true, sir, that you have what's been described as an egg-shaped p---s?'

Epstein, already under intense legal scrutiny, visibly recoiled, removing his spectacles and abruptly walking off camera. The deposition was conducted by West Palm Beach lawyer Spencer Kuvin, who represented three young women alleging Epstein had sexually abused them when they were underage.

A Grim Humiliation in Legal Proceedings

The question was rooted in a description from one of Epstein's accusers, who, in a probable-cause affidavit, characterised his anatomy as 'oval-shaped... thick at the base, thin towards the head portion, and ... egg-shaped.'

Kuvin later explained that his motive was strategic. He told a media outlet that he intended to embarrass Epstein and rattle his ego, pointing out that Epstein's legal team objected immediately. Epstein, apparently flustered, chose to terminate the deposition shortly after the question.

The resurfacing of this clip, now going viral again on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, has sparked renewed mockery. Headlines such as 'Eggstein' are now circulating widely, reflecting how the surreal and intimate moment has come to symbolise Epstein's fall from grace.

Kuvin's question didn't just provoke laughter: it exposed a powerful man at his most vulnerable. The deposition had been largely sealed, but Kuvin later filed a motion for sanctions, making the transcript and video public. Epstein's attorneys protested, arguing it was designed merely to humiliate him.

Power, Ego, And Theatrics

The line of questioning was deliberate, a way to puncture Epstein's carefully crafted image of control. A psychologist working with Kuvin reportedly diagnosed Epstein as having narcissistic traits; his self-image, according to Kuvin, was not just important, it was everything.

According to Filthy Rich, the Netflix documentary series about Epstein, the deposition was one among many attempts to unmask him under oath. But this particular question stood out. There are a few moments in Epstein's public legal record that so plainly strip him of pretense.

At the time of the deposition, Epstein had already pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to state charges relating to solicitation of prostitution with a minor. He served 13 months of an 18-month sentence in a low-security prison, as part of a plea deal that drew fierce criticism.

The deposition in which he was asked about his anatomy came as part of civil suits filed by underage accusers. Collecting the video and transcripts into the public domain was not merely about embarrassment: Kuvin's strategy ensured that Epstein, despite his wealth and secrecy, could be publicly challenged.

One former opposing attorney, Bradley J. Edwards, later recalled the moment in his memoir: after the question was asked, Epstein stood up and walked out, ending the session almost immediately.

Behind the Mockery

Why does a question about anatomy still resonate years later? Because Epstein's case was not just about power; it was about the victims. For Kuvin and the plaintiffs, unmasking Epstein's ego served a deeper purpose: to bring visibility to the menacing, manipulative system he built.

In confronting something as personal and absurd as a description of his genitals, they revealed a man who could not maintain control in even the most unlikeliest of settings. The viral clip is grotesque, yes, but it also functions as a stark reminder of how vulnerable even the most untouchable figures can be under oath.

Kuvin openly told reporters he baited Epstein with that question because he wanted his courtroom humiliation to be public, not just private.

This moment, bizarre as it may be, has become part of Epstein's larger public record. It encapsulates a rare flash of humanity — or at least humiliation — in a man who otherwise projected untouchable wealth and influence.