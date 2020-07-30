Katy Perry subtly hinted at the arrival of her baby daughter in a social media announcement shared on Monday about the release of her new album "Smile."

The soon-to-be-mum did not mean to upset fans with news that her sixth studio album will come later than expected. It was initially scheduled to be released on Aug. 14. But because of "unavoidable production delays," "Smile" will come out a few weeks later on Aug 28.

"Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face...but if there's anything 2020 taught me, it's to not get too attached to plans and be malleable," Perry captioned a series of Instagram photos that show her getting smacked with a pie in the face.

To make up for the two-week delay, the 35-year-old artist booked Sundays, starting Aug. 2, for #SmileSundays. The live events will feature all things "Smile," including merchandise launches, sample audio, and chats.

Interestingly, in her announcement, Perry may have also hinted that she will give birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. Fans do not know yet when her baby daughter is due although she previously said that both "Smile" and her baby will come out in the summer.

"To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat ..whichever comes first) join me for #SmileSundays!" she wrote adding, "Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I'm going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things SMILE you'll see new merch... I'll play some snippets... maybe we'll go live together... we'll def have a good chat!"

"Clowns-n-Cats - Thanks for being so flexible in this time... it's a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!" Perry closed her announcement.

The "Daisies" hitmaker has yet to name her baby daughter although she already has a list of names in mind. She once joked that she had nicknamed her Kicky Perry because of her energy. The baby is constantly moving inside her belly.