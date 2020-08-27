Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a daughter. They made the big announcement through the Instagram account of UNICEF as Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity and revealed her name. They are calling her Daisy Dove Bloom.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy Perry and Bloom told UNICEF in a statement.

In her statement, they revealed that the birthing experience was "peaceful," and they are grateful for that. At the same time, they expressed their empathy for those who might be struggling through this period due to a lack of healthcare workers.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," their statement reads.

In the statement, they appreciate UNICEF's efforts to provide every mother with a healthcare worker. In celebration of the arrival of their daughter, the couple has set up a donation page in support of the cause.

"By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity," they added.

The new member of their family is Perry's first child and Orlando Bloom's second. Bloom shares a nine-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The "Roar" hitmaker and the "Lord of the Rings" actor started dating four years ago when they were spotted dancing together in Golden Globes after-party. They got engaged in February 2019.

The Grammy-winner made the big announcement of her pregnancy in March through her newly released single "Never Worn White." Speaking to Associated Press, Bloom said that he is inspired by Perry as she reached her third trimester. He said that she is a "force of nature."