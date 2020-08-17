Katy Perry is all set to welcome her baby girl. The 35-year-old mother-to-be has just finished creating an enchanting nursery for her bundle of joy. The songstress provided a glimpse at the gorgeous baby room she has put together for her little one.

According to ET Online, Katy Perry, who is soon going to welcome her first baby, gave her fans a look inside the nursery during her weekly "Smile Sunday" live stream show. It came as a surprise for her fans as she displayed the "pink-themed room."

"Hey everyone, I'm going to show you my baby room," Perry said on the programme that she recorded from her home. "Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!" she said, walking into the room. "I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room."

As she entered the room, Perry showed off some baby clothes, a crib, a rocking chair, and a changing area. While giving a glimpse at her newborn's wardrobe, she displayed an onesie that had images of her father on it.

Perry is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and due to deliver this summer. The couple has expressed their excitement at becoming parents during their various recent appearances.

Last week, the "Lord of the Rings" actor made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and expressed his feelings about having a baby girl.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," he said as quoted by the aforementioned publication. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there."

Apart from welcoming her baby, the Grammy winner is also set to release her highly anticipated album "Smile" this month. Two songs from the album "Daisies" and "Harley's in Hawaii" were released recently, however, the full album will be available on Friday, August 28.

Speaking to ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey and Carolyn Mackenzie of Global's "The Morning Show," Perry said that she is ready to deliver "two babies" referring to her album and baby.

"We're coming to the end, guys! I'm excited!" the pop star said. "I'm delivering two babies. I have an album coming out August 28 called Smile and a daughter coming out whenever the hell she wants to!"