Zhaksylyk Baydildaev lured 9-year-old Aruai Berik from her dance class then raped and murdered the child. For his violent crime, Baydildaev had been handed a life sentence. However, a new law in Kazakstan allows chemical castration on those who commit sexual violence against children. Under the new law, Baydildaev will be chemically castrated while serving his prison sentence.

Baydildaev went to Berik's dance class and picked her up. Berik had known her attacker so she obediently followed when he turned up at her dance class. A CCTV camera footage showed the young girl with her attacker before she had vanished. The video was the last trace of Berik before her burnt body was found at a landfill site.

During the search for Berik, Baydildaev reportedly kept asking her parents if they had found her. Once Baydildaev was caught, he said that the child had died in his custody and out of fear, he tried to get rid of her body. According to the attacker, the young girl had voluntarily come to his house with him.

Baydildaev confessed to hiding the body of the child after she died "accidentally." He also admitted that he put her body in a sack, carried it to a landfill on his bicycle and then burnt it.

The 37-year-old married man's claims were rubbished by forensic analysis. The forensic team inspected the charred remains and concluded that the girl had died due to a blow to her head. The report by the forensic team also pointed out that the child had been sexually assaulted ahead of her death.

The Express pointed out that Baydildaev was a known paedophile. He had tried to attack a 12-year-old girl earlier. In that attack, he had not raped the girl and claimed that he had changed his mind.

New laws in Kazakhstan aimed at protecting children allow chemical castration of perpetrators of sexual violence against children. Cyproterone is the drug that will be used to chemically castrate Baydildaev.

Cyproterone is a steroidal anti-androgen drug that was originally developed to fight cancer. Mirzakhmet Zhanadilov, a Kazakhstani urologist, claims that the drug reduces libido. However, some people might show resistance to the drug. To ensure proper chemical castration along with administering the drug, doctors will control the testosterone level in the body.

Psychologist Gulnara Aytnzhanova, who is against the country's new law claims that forced castration can increase violent tendencies. The country plans on using the sentence as a preventive measure to discourage sexual predators from attacking children.