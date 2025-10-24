In a chilling escalation of the Keir Starmer death threat scandal, Reform UK has expelled Northumberland councillor John Allen following allegations he made online comments threatening to shoot or hang the Prime Minister. The remarks, allegedly posted via a YouTube account linked to Allen, were exposed by anti-racism watchdog Hope Not Hate, which connected the account to Allen through council election records. Allen becomes the third local member booted within weeks.

The scandal has fuelled public concern over party discipline and rising political hostility, especially as threats against Starmer continue to surface in a polarised political climate. Reform UK's internal turmoil in Northumberland now faces renewed scrutiny, with critics questioning the party's candidate vetting and response protocols.

The Shocking Online Threats Emerge

On 19 September 2025, Hope not Hate unveiled alleged YouTube comments from an account linked to John Allen, the Reform UK councillor for Northumberland's Hirst ward, where he reportedly fantasised about lethal violence against Keir Starmer. 'I'd shoot Starmer myself if I had the weapon and opportunity,' one post read, while another declared, 'I can't wait to see Srarmer [sic] swinging from a lamp post.'

The 70-year-old Allen, elected in May 2025 on a wave of Reform enthusiasm, had not publicly confirmed the account's ownership, but the posts—flagged amid rising political violence threats—drew immediate condemnation. This scandal erupted just days after Allen's brief stint on Ashington Town Council ended via a by-election loss on 16 October 2025, amplifying scrutiny on his volatile online presence.

Hope not Hate's revelation, shared widely on X, catalysed the Keir Starmer death threat furore, with campaigners decrying Reform UK's vetting failures in recruiting amid Northumberland's conservative heartlands.

Reform UK have lost another councillor after Northumberland's John Allen was given the boot in the wake of HOPE not hate revealing his online comments about shooting Prime Minister Keir Starmer.https://t.co/joadmVajGz — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) October 22, 2025

The exposure not only humanised the peril faced by public figures but exposed cracks in UK party discipline, where inflammatory rhetoric risks real-world harm.

Reform UK's Decisive Expulsion Unfolds

Reform UK moved with uncharacteristic speed, suspending Allen on 19 September 2025 pending investigation, before expelling him outright on 22 October 2025 for 'bringing the party into disrepute after making several unacceptable remarks online,' a spokesman confirmed.

This Reform UK expulsion marked the third such purge in Northumberland County Council within a month, following Nicole Brooke and Patrick Lambert's ousting on 10 October 2025 for plotting a no-confidence vote against local leadership. Party chief Nigel Farage, fresh from his own security woes, emphasised zero tolerance for extremism. A 2024 interview reiterates his stand, 'We don't want extremists, we don't want bigots, we don't want people who think that way, because we represent the silent, decent majority of this great country.'

Allen, now sitting as an independent, faces no criminal charges yet, with police reviewing the threats amid heightened threat alerts on Starmer. The rapid ousting, lauded by critics as damage control, nonetheless fuels Reform UK disrepute narratives. The ousting of the Northumberland councillor highlights Reform's internal churn, eroding its opposition clout on the 120-seat council.

Backlash and Lessons for Political Safeguards

The John Allen scandal drew condemnation from anti-racism group Hope not Hate, with campaigns director Georgie Laming stating on 19 September 2025 that Allen was 'not fit to represent the people of Northumberland' given the alleged comments.

Hope not Hate's 10 October 2025 report detailed Reform's steady shedding of officials over racist rants and similar controversies, including Allen's case. Discussions trended under 'Keir Starmer death threat' hashtags on X, with users demanding enhanced monitoring of elected officials' online activity. Farage has urged police investigations into threats against politicians, including himself.