A first-year university student was killed in a Southampton street attack whilst returning home from end-of-semester celebrations with his football teammates.

Henry Nowak, 18, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, sustained fatal injuries, including wounds to his chest and legs, following a confrontation on Belmont Road in the Portswood neighbourhood on Wednesday, 3 December. Emergency services attended the scene around 11.30 pm, but the teenager could not be saved.

The accountancy and finance student at the University of Southampton had been out with teammates from his football team marking the completion of their first semester when the tragedy occurred, according to Hampshire Police.

His heartbroken family paid tribute to the talented teenager, describing him as a bright student who had excelled in his A-level exams and was thriving in his new life at Southampton University.

Promising Young Life Cut Short by Knife Crime

'Henry was loved by all those who knew him,' his family said in a heartfelt statement. 'He was an incredible son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend, and teammate.'

The first-year student had become a member of two separate football squads at university and held a part-time position at a local Morrisons supermarket whilst balancing his studies. His family described him as someone whose presence brought joy to everyone around him.

'He went on a night out with his new football teammates, celebrating the end of their first semester at uni,' the family said. 'Devastatingly, he never made it home.'

The family spoke of their anguish, saying their 'hearts ache' when considering the promising future the 18-year-old had before him. 'There are no words to describe just how heartbroken we are that we will never get to see him grow and fulfil his awesome potential. Our world will never be the same without our amazing Henry.'

Southampton Murder Investigation: Two Charged

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have charged Vickrum Digwa, 22, of St Denys Road, Southampton, with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place in connection with the fatal attack.

Kiran Kaur, 52, also from St Denys Road, faces charges of assisting an offender in the Henry Nowak murder investigation. Both individuals appeared before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday, 8 December.

A 26-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder as the investigation continues, whilst a 51-year-old man has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries into the Portswood stabbing.

University Community Mourns Loss of Student

Professor Mark E Smith, vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, conveyed the institution's profound sadness. 'We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of our student, Henry Nowak,' he said.

The Portswood community in Southampton has been left devastated by the violent death of a young student who had only recently begun his university journey and adult life.

Hampshire Police continue their murder investigation and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said officers remain keen to speak with anyone who has information about the Belmont Road incident but has not yet made contact.

The tragedy has sparked renewed concern about knife crime across Southampton and the wider UK, with Henry Nowak becoming another young casualty of street violence. The university student stabbing has prompted fresh calls for action to tackle youth knife crime.

His family expressed pride in everything he achieved during his short life. Whilst Henry's time was tragically cut short, they said his memory will endure through everyone whose lives he touched during his 18 years.

The Essex teenager's death has left the University of Southampton community in mourning as they remember a talented student whose potential will never be realised.