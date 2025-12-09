The Duchess of Sussex has issued a vigorous denial regarding allegations that she misappropriated designer clothing from a magazine photoshoot, following renewed scrutiny of her wardrobe choices in her latest Netflix project.

The controversy, centred on a £1,400 ($1,724) gown worn in both a 2022 Variety profile and her new holiday special, has shifted the public discourse from her broadcasting ventures to her professional conduct.

Meghan Markle Denies Allegations She Stole Items from Variety Photoshoot

The Duchessissued a statement through her official spokesperson, Liam Maguire, to quell the rumours that she retained some items from a photoshoot without permission. Maguire, the Sussexes' director of communications in the UK and Europe, denied she 'stole clothing or other items from a 2022 Variety photoshoot' and that she 'dishonestly walked off' with items without consent.

'The insinuation that the Duchess of Sussex took any items from a photoshoot without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their teams is categorically false,' Maguire stated. 'Any items retained were done so transparently and in strict accordance with contractual arrangements.'

Maguire emphasised that the royal had never 'possessed or wore stolen or improperly obtained goods' or 'has engaged in a pattern of dishonest behaviour.'

The 'Frockgate' Timeline

The scandal involving the Galvan 'Ushaia' dress has been dubbed 'Frockgate' by media outlets. Markle wore the outfit during her photoshoot with Variety back in 2022.

Rumours that the Duchess failed to return it after she was seen rocking the same outfit for her Netflix Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Reports circulating in November cited an insider who claimed that Markle took home the dress as part of her 'archiving' it as a royal. A second insider confirmed that Markle had the much-talked-about outfit in her possession.

While Markle's Netflix show confirmed that the dress is with her, sources argue the retention was strategic rather than illicit.

A source close to Markle told The Daily Beast that she decided to keep the dress to 'prevent it from being sold on in an "unauthorised auction." It's allegedly a 'standard practice' that celebrities can 'keep select items.'

Historical Allegations of 'Sticky Fingers'

Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis had previously spoken about the controversy on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast in 2024. According to Grigoriadis, the Suits star allegedly had a history of taking items from her photoshoot home.

When Markle was reportedly in Toronto filming an ad for Reitmans, a department store, she allegedly demanded a pair of designer shoes and took them with her afterwards. The footwear in question was the Aquazzura 'Very Matilde' crisscross suede pumps.

The Duchess was later seen wearing the same pair of pumps multiple times. Markle even used the footwear during her engagement announcement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

'I have since heard, in a more recent photoshoot of Meghan's, there was also a lot of stuff that was not returned after Meghan wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot,' Grigoriadis said, likely referring to her Variety photoshoot.

The journalist implicitly hinted that Markle had 'sticky fingers' and noted that the Duchess is not alone in practising this habit.

'Sticky fingers at the end of a photoshoot is not unheard of. It does happen from time to time,' Grigoriadis added.