Kelly Clarkson says she owes her Emmy Daytime Award to her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, who also served as her music manager.

The 38-year-old "American Idol" champion took to social media to express her disbelief and excitement to have received the award. In a tweet, she said "The Kelly Clarkson Show" would not have been possible without Blackstock's involvement.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," Clarkson tweeted.

Clarkson also thanked her home team and the crew of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for their tireless support. She said she could never have won the Daytime Emmy without their help.

"I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can't," she wrote, and thanked her entire crew in a separate tweet.

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y'all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can't wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!," Clarkson wrote, in response to the Daytime Emmy Award announcement.

Fans congratulated Clarkson for her Daytime Emmy win, and "Today Show" anchor Hoda Kotb expressed her vote of confidence in a tweet. Meanwhile, Blackstock has yet to respond to Clarkson's message of gratitude.

Girrrrrrrlllll!! You did IT!! Congrats xoxoox. Rooting for you since day 1â¤ï¸ https://t.co/IumhhBhp8z June 27, 2020

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes share two children together, daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences as the cause behind the split. She requested that she need not pay Blackstock spousal support and that their prenuptial agreement be honoured. Likewise, in her court filing, she asked to revert her surname to her middle name.

Those close to the former couple claimed that ahead of the divorce filing, Clarkson and Blackstock have already been having problems for some time. Quarantine reportedly only made the situation worse.