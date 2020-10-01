Kelly Clarkson is in legal trouble. The television show host and singer is being sued by her management company for $1.4 million unpaid commissions.

According to PEOPLE, Starstruck Management Group that is owned by her father-in-law Narvel Blackstock has filed a case against the songstress in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. As per the documents, the singer is being sued for not paying the $1.4 million commission this year, in addition to $1.9 million that has already been paid.

The Nashville-based company has been serving Kelly Clarkson since 2007 and handling her career for more than 13 years. They have had a verbal agreement with the 38-year-old singer that she would pay them 15 percent commission on her gross earnings every year. As per the lawsuit, the former "American Idol" is yet to pay the total commission of her work on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Voice," this year.

The documents state that despite the company's contribution to Clarkson's success, she decided to stop paying the commission she owed.

"Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar," the lawsuit claims. "By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple GRAMMY wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck's hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed."

The Blast notes that Clarkson would be liable to pay $5.4 million to her management company by the end of 2020. Not only are they suing her for the money she owes them, but also for "unspecified damages."

The Grammy-winner is yet to respond to the claims and the lawsuit. However, she is reportedly amid divorce from her estranged husband and son of Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock. The couple share two children, a six-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son, and was married for nearly seven years.