Longtime series writer and producer Chris Rafferty announced that Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, will direct "Lucifer" season 6, episode 9 on Saturday.

He confirmed Alejandro's return to the director's chair on Twitter along with a photo of the script for the episode. Rafferty also revealed that Karen Gaviola will no longer helm the season 6 finale because of scheduling changes brought by the pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic, #LuciferSeason 6 has had its share of scheduling changes, and sadly I'll miss working w/ S5 finale director Karen Gaviola. But I am SUPER EXCITED to announce our new director for 609...@kevinmalejandro!" he wrote.

Due to the pandemic, #Lucifer Season 6 has had its share of scheduling changes, and sadly I’ll miss working w/ S5 finale director Karen Gaviola. But I am SUPER EXCITED to announce our new director for 609... @kevinmalejandro!



Team #SpoilerAlert together again!!! pic.twitter.com/7xTlhk0QKT — Chris Rafferty (@Chris_Rafferty) February 19, 2021

"Team #SpoilerAlert together again!!!" Rafferty added in reference to the title for "Lucifer" season 5, episode 8. He also wrote the script for the episode with the actor as director. The episode, which served as the midseason finale for the season which saw God arrive on earth to interrupt Lucifer, Michael, Maze, and Amenadiel's fight at the police station.

Interestingly, what caught Lucifans' attention the most with the announcement was the title for "Lucifer" season 6, episode 9. "Goodbye, Lucifer" seems like a grim foreboding for the resident devil, and fans are worried.

"I am guessing there will be a lot of emotions and crying for us, right?" one fan commented and another wrote, "GOODBYE LUCIFER!!?? I'm literally dying over here. The suspense is killing me."

"Plz..Sir..We Lucifans want a Happily Ever After.. ending..no sad ending..We hope..The team will made a nice story..of Deckerstar.. couple..as you have said it is ultimate episode..So hope for the best," one user replied.

I hope Karen is doing well and the problem only was schedule. Happy to know Kevin will be directing other episode with you as writer. ?????? Please, don’t make us crying too much. I want some fun and happy times. — Africa Alonso (@AfricaAlonso3) February 19, 2021

The writers and showrunners for the show have been keeping their mouths shut when it comes to potential storylines for season 5B and the final season. Fans can only come up with ideas based on episode titles. Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have admitted in the past that even they do not know when the show will return to Netflix.

As for "Lucifer" season 6 episode 9, saying "Goodbye, Lucifer" may have something to do with the show officially ending. The penultimate episode may not necessarily be about the devil meeting his demise in the series. Perhaps Lucifer leaves the human realm for good and returns to his domain or to the Silver City.