Kevin Hart wanted to get fit as soon as possible after the car accident that left him partially paralysed for some time, and therefore lied to the hospital staff about his pain level during physical therapy.

After initial recovery from the accident in September last year that left him with three spine injuries, the actor was asked by the doctors to try physical therapy. However, he lied to them about his pain level as he didn't want to slow down his therapy.

Kevin Hart made the revelation during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Monday. The comedian also shared that his entire spine is essentially metal now because so many vertebrae were damaged.

Hart was in the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda car when it swerved off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment near Calabasas, California, on September 1. His friend Jared S. Black who was driving the car also suffered major injuries. Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman was also present in the car.

Recalling his recovery after the accident, Hart shared that doctors told him he would have been paralysed for life if he were not in such good shape at the time of the accident. Doctors also explained that he can make a full recovery, but he needed to have patience.

However, Hart told host Joe Rogan that having patience was a problem for him because his motivation to heal led him to hide his pain from the hospital staff. "I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks. Every night was a horrible night," the 40-year-old shared, adding that he refused all pain medications because his father was a drug addict.

The "Jumanji" actor said that he is now "98 percent" physically recovered from the accident, but added that the accident changed his life in more ways that one. The father-of-three says his family is now the priority in his life, and his career comes second, and therefore his film shoots and stand-up tours are now scheduled to allow more time with his wife Eniko Parrish and kids.