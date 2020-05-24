Kevin Hart has opened up about why his wife Eniko Parrish hasn't dumped him after his involvement in a cheating scandal in September 2017. The comic and his wife have come a long way after the infamous scandal. Hart made an appearance on a podcast on Friday.

The 40-year-old comedian revealed to Lewis Howes, host of "The School of Greatness"podcast about why his wife stayed by his side after finding out that he had cheated on her. "She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,'" he recalled Eniko Parrish thinking at the time.

' "That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better,'" Parrish told Hart. "And she held me accountable," the actor said, adding that it "wasn't a walk in the park." The actor said that his wife was understanding and told him that "we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone."

The cheating scandal happened when Parrish was pregnant with the couple's first child. Hart issued a public apology to Parrish, 35, who he'd been married to for over a year, on September 16, 2017.

In his apology, the comedian said that he had a fling with model Montia Sabbag and the subsequent extortion attempts that took place. Hart was recorded having sex with the model in his Las Vegas hotel room. He owned up to his transgressions and addressed them in his Netflix series.

Hart shares son Kenzo Kash with his wife. The actor was all praise for his wife and said she is "the strongest person in the world." The actor is also father to son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15, from his previous marriage.

"Their marriage is stronger than ever," a source told People. Parrish and Hart are now expecting Baby No 2. It was in March that the couple announced they were expecting their second child. On May 18, they revealed that they were having a baby girl.