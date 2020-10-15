Kevin Smith said the sequel titled "Twilight of the Mallrats" will take place 25 years after "Mallrats" and will bring back the original cast.

The writer/director talked about the installment when he reminisced about the movie in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said the sequel will follow Jason Lee's character, Brodie Bruce, as he navigates life as a father.

"Looks like we're heading toward it now in 2021, which is very exciting for us...It's about Brodie and his daughter and the death of the mall," Smith shared.

"The Brodie that we met in 'Mallrats' has only been proven right in life. The world came around to his way of thinking," he said and explained that based on this concept, the Brodie in "Twilight of the Mallrats' never really had to grow up."

"Now, at this juncture in time, we face the moment when he might actually have to become an adult," he added.

Smith revealed that he already has the script for the sequel completed. He even handed it to Universal Pictures, much to the studio's surprise.

"When I handed them the script for 'Mallrats 2,' they were like, 'We own 'Mallrats 1?' I was like, 'Yeah, it's yours!'" he said.

The 1995 film did not really strike a lot of viewers at the time and only grossed $2.1 million at the box office. But it became a sleeper hit years later and is now a cult classic. Smith admitted that the film is the kind that gets "a little bit lost in time in many ways." This is probably why Universal Pictures did not even realise that they own the rights to the film.

"It's a real relic of its era, but at the same time, maybe except for the lack of cell phones and the haute couture, that movie still plays today, probably better than it did in 1995," Smith marveled.

In addition to Lee, the sequel will bring back Shannen Doherty (Rene Mosier), Jeremy London (T.S. Quint), Claire Forlani (Brandi Svenning), Ben Affleck (Shannon Hamilton). Joey Lauren Adams (Gwen Turner), Michael Rooker (Jared Svenning), Smith himself, and Jason Mewes as the ultimate duo Jay and Silent Bob will also return.