FIFA has defended itself after facing intense criticism over plans to create a new commercial entity that would allow private investors to take a stake in its tournaments.

In a late-night statement issued from its headquarters in Switzerland, football's governing body blamed what it described as 'erroneous reporting' for disrupting its planned consultation process.

FIFA insisted that it has no intention of selling football and said the proposal had been misunderstood. The statement came after growing resistance from member associations, with European nations agreeing to boycott future World Cups if the proposal moves forward.

CONCACAF, which includes the United States and Canada, also rejected the plan. Despite the mounting opposition, FIFA said it still intends to continue its consultation process before asking member associations to vote on the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed commercial subsidiary designed to attract billions of pounds in investment.

FIFA Defends Consultation Process

FIFA opened its statement by addressing the criticism that has followed the unveiling of the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal earlier this week.

'We have heard the feedback provided by the respective confederations in relation to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and would like to address the issues that have surfaced since the initial media reporting on Tuesday,' the organisation said.

It added that it respected the concerns raised publicly and remained committed to what it described as an open and democratic consultation process.

FIFA also claimed that inaccurate media coverage had interrupted its plans to consult member associations before any decision was made.

'Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports,' the statement read. 'We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts.'

The governing body did not identify which reports it believed were inaccurate.

Responding directly to criticism that it was attempting to commercialise the sport, FIFA insisted the proposal was not about selling football.

'Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.'

The statement concluded by highlighting what FIFA called the guiding principles behind the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise. According to the organisation, the project is intended to provide 'unprecedented development funding, truly global ownership of the commercial opportunities of our sport, and full self-determination through a democratic process for all MAs.'

Although FIFA defended the proposal, it confirmed that the consultation process would continue before member associations are asked to vote.

Read more One Day After Friendly World Cup Meeting, Trump Slaps Canada With Shock 50% Tariffs One Day After Friendly World Cup Meeting, Trump Slaps Canada With Shock 50% Tariffs

Opposition to Infantino Continues To Grow

FIFA's response came after the proposal ran into widespread resistance across world football.

England joined 89 other nations in opposing the plan, while UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously agreed that they would boycott future World Cups if the proposal proceeds. CONCACAF's 35 FIFA member nations also rejected the plans, although they stopped short of threatening to withdraw from FIFA competitions.

Following an urgent online meeting, UEFA delivered a blunt warning.

'UEFA and its national associations will not participate in FIFA competitions,' the organisation said.

It also criticised the proposal in even stronger terms.

'Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale.'

The meeting was called after FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered each of FIFA's 211 member associations £15.5 million, doubling the previously promised £7.8 million in basic funding over the next four years, provided they approved the proposal by mid-September.

Infantino's plan would create FIFA Forward Enterprise, a £15.5 billion commercial subsidiary in which private investors would own a 20 per cent stake. The main investor is expected to be a New York investment firm founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner.

According to the Daily Mail, opposition to Infantino's leadership is also growing within CONCACAF, where most member associations have reportedly lost confidence in the FIFA president.

To secure approval, Infantino requires support from 106 member associations. At present, 90 FIFA members have publicly opposed the proposal, meaning just 16 more nations joining the opposition would prevent the plan from passing.

UEFA described the proposal as 'not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football.'

The dispute now threatens what had previously appeared to be a secure presidency for Infantino. FIFA has set a November 18 deadline for candidates wishing to stand in the next presidential election, with voting scheduled to take place next March in Rabat, Morocco.

Meanwhile, officials have reportedly said privately that Infantino is considering a lucrative commissioner-style role with FIFA Forward Enterprise after 2031.