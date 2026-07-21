Argentina's World Cup campaign has ended in a disciplinary storm, with FIFA investigating the chaotic scenes that followed their final defeat by Spain and a separate controversy involving a politically charged message displayed after their semi-final victory over England.

The twin investigations have put Argentina players under the spotlight and raised the possibility of further FIFA disciplinary action, although no additional bans have yet been confirmed.

The first investigation centres on the explosive scenes that unfolded after Spain's 1-0 victory in Sunday's World Cup final, when tempers boiled over, and players from both sides became embroiled in a heated confrontation.

The second concerns the 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' message displayed during Argentina's celebrations after beating England, a political statement that could also attract FIFA punishment.

Argentina will face an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of the World Cup final, Fifa has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/P9tApsghcJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 20, 2026

FIFA Investigates World Cup Final Brawl

The post-match chaos began shortly after the final whistle, with several incidents now being examined by FIFA.

Nahuel Molina appeared to strike Spain captain Rodri in the stomach as he ran on to the pitch following the final whistle. Moments later, a larger melee erupted around the halfway line.

Leandro Paredes appeared to grab Spain defender Eric García by the throat before throwing Gavi to the ground, adding another explosive moment to an already tense finish.

Paredes was subsequently shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Enzo Fernández had also been sent off towards the end of normal time, while three other Argentina players and head coach Lionel Scaloni were booked.

Those incidents are now under scrutiny as FIFA considers whether further breaches of its disciplinary rules took place.

Argentina Players Could Face Further Punishment

FIFA has not announced any additional bans, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The governing body said its Disciplinary Committee had appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code relating to the post-match incidents.

That means the players involved are not automatically facing bans, but the investigation could lead to further sanctions if FIFA determines that disciplinary rules were broken.

The distinction matters. The red cards issued during the match are already part of the official disciplinary record. At the same time, any additional punishment would depend on the outcome of FIFA's investigation into what happened around and after the final whistle.

For Argentina, the prospect of further sanctions adds an uncomfortable twist to a World Cup campaign that ended in defeat but has now become embroiled in controversy away from the football itself.

🚨Breaking: FIFA will investigate Argentina’s conduct following the World Cup final after Paredes pushed Spain players, Molina confronted Rodri, and the squad turned their backs during Spain’s trophy lift. pic.twitter.com/PaLQ89rVeF — Fondre (@UTDFondree) July 21, 2026

The 'Las Malvinas' Controversy

The final brawl is not the only issue facing Argentina.

FIFA is also investigating the team's conduct following their semi-final win over England, when a banner reading 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' was displayed during the celebrations.

The phrase, meaning 'The Malvinas are Argentine', refers to the Falkland Islands, which are administered by the United Kingdom but claimed by Argentina.

The dispute remains deeply sensitive in both countries and is particularly significant because Argentina and the UK fought a war over the islands in 1982.

According to reports, the banner was smuggled into Atlanta Stadium by supporters. FIFA's concern centres on the political message being displayed in connection with Argentina's celebrations, as its regulations prohibit players or teams from making political statements.

The distinction is important. The available information does not establish that Argentina players themselves smuggled the banner into the stadium. However, FIFA is examining Argentina's conduct in relation to the incident.

Two Controversies, One FIFA Investigation

The two cases are separate, but together they have created a major disciplinary headache for Argentina.

One centres on alleged violent conduct during the aftermath of the World Cup final, involving players including Paredes and Molina. The other involves a politically sensitive message displayed after the semi-final victory over England.

The cases also raise very different questions for FIFA.

The final investigation is focused on player conduct and potential breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The 'Las Malvinas' case, meanwhile, concerns FIFA's restrictions on political statements during its competitions.

That combination has turned the aftermath of Argentina's World Cup run into a story that extends far beyond the final score.

What Happens Next?

For now, the biggest question is how far FIFA will go.

The governing body has formally appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor, but there has been no announcement of additional bans or other sanctions.

The investigation will determine whether the incidents surrounding the final and the 'Las Malvinas' controversy warrant further action.

For Argentina, the World Cup may be over, but the fallout is not.

The final whistle ended the tournament on the pitch. FIFA's disciplinary process could now decide what happens next.