Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has requested documents from FIFA as part of an inquiry into the organisation's relationship with President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

In a letter addressed to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Raskin requested records relating to communications, gifts, payments and other benefits involving Trump, administration officials and FIFA. He also asked Infantino to participate in a transcribed interview.

The request does not carry the force of a congressional subpoena. As the House Judiciary Committee's senior Democratic member, Raskin cannot compel testimony or the production of documents without support from the Republican majority.

Even so, the letter has drawn attention to FIFA's relationship with the Trump administration as preparations continue for future major international tournaments hosted in the United States.

🚨 BREAKING:



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been summoned by the House Judicial Committee to the Supreme Court over his dealings with Donald Trump and the preferential treatment of Argentina during his tenure pic.twitter.com/VIvdVJdq0F — LLF (@laligafraudss) July 28, 2026

Raskin Raises Questions About FIFA's Relationship With the White House

In his letter, Raskin referred to concerns raised by outside legal experts about whether close relationships between public officials and private organisations can create the appearance of undue influence.

The congressman cited commentary from a New York University law professor and a former FIFA ethics committee member, who reportedly described some of the conduct under scrutiny a 'legal bribery'.

The phrase reflects the opinions of those commentators and is not a legal finding or an allegation that Infantino has committed bribery or any criminal offence.

Instead, Raskin said his inquiry seeks information that could clarify the nature of FIFA's interactions with Trump and members of his administration.

Democrats are asking FIFA president Gianni Infantino to testify in Congress over what they call a Trump-related quid pro quo, and FIFA is also moving ahead with a plan involving a Kushner-linked firm to buy into the World Cup business.https://t.co/GzZBOSIUmQ — Truthout (@truthout) July 28, 2026

Trump Tower Office Among Requested Records

One of the specific requests concerns FIFA's office located in Trump Tower in New York.

According to Raskin's letter, he is seeking visitor records and communications relating to the office following its opening.

The inquiry does not allege that the location itself was improper. Rather, it seeks to establish the extent of contact between FIFA officials and individuals connected to the Trump administration.

Neither FIFA nor the White House had publicly responded to the document request at the time of publication.

🇺🇸⚡️ Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to testify before Congress and provide records related to FIFA's relationship with President Trump, NYT reports. pic.twitter.com/QnrWOZktHO — The Library (@TheLibrary_II) July 28, 2026

World Cup Decisions Also Draw Attention

Raskin's inquiry also refers to several publicly reported interactions between Trump and Infantino during preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Among them is reporting surrounding the suspension of United States forward Folarin Balogun, whose red-card ban was later overturned before a knockout-stage match.

Some reports suggested Trump had discussed the matter with Infantino before FIFA reversed the decision.

There is no public evidence that any communication from Trump influenced FIFA's disciplinary process, and Raskin's letter does not state that the reversal resulted from political intervention.

The inquiry instead seeks additional information about communications between FIFA and administration officials.

FIFA's Governance Record

Raskin also referenced FIFA's past governance controversies.

His letter notes the 2015 US Department of Justice investigation, which resulted in criminal charges against numerous football officials and marketing executives connected with international football administration.

Since then, FIFA has introduced a series of governance reforms intended to strengthen transparency and ethics oversight.

However, Raskin questioned whether some of those safeguards have been weakened during Infantino's presidency, particularly regarding ethics and institutional accountability.

Those concerns form part of the broader inquiry but do not amount to findings of misconduct.

What Happens Next?

Raskin has asked FIFA to provide documents and indicate whether Infantino is willing to participate in a transcribed interview by 9 August.

Whether FIFA complies remains uncertain, particularly as the request is voluntary rather than compulsory.

Any escalation of the inquiry would likely depend on whether the House Judiciary Committee, currently controlled by Republicans, chooses to take further action.

For now, the inquiry represents a request for information rather than a formal congressional investigation backed by subpoena powers.

It also does not accuse Infantino of committing a criminal offence.

Instead, Raskin's letter reflects congressional interest in understanding the relationship between FIFA and the Trump administration as the United States prepares to host future FIFA tournaments.

Whether the requested documents ultimately reveal evidence supporting critics' concerns or simply demonstrate routine engagement between FIFA and US officials remains to be seen.