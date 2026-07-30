UEFA has warned that European national teams will boycott all FIFA competitions if plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors go ahead. The dispute centres on FIFA's proposed commercial restructure, which UEFA says would turn football's premier tournament into something that can be owned and traded.

The European governing body says that would cross a line it will not accept, adding that the World Cup 'is not for sale' and should remain beyond the reach of outside investors. The warning sets up a major confrontation over the future of FIFA's competitions and the direction of the sport's biggest event.

UEFA Issues Boycott Warning Over FIFA Plan

UEFA said its 55 member associations had unanimously and unequivocally rejected FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other tournaments to external investors. The body stated that no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for as long as the plan remains on the table.

The European federation said its members 'stand as one' in opposing what they regard as a fundamental change to how world football is run. That response followed an emergency meeting as concern hardened over FIFA's investment plans.

World Cup Is Not for Sale, Says Europe

UEFA argued that the World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product or a commercial asset to be traded. The organisation said the tournament is one of football's greatest sporting legacies, built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent.

Statement on behalf of UEFA and its 55 National Associations — UEFA (@UEFA) July 30, 2026

The federation said 'no part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors' and that 'the World Cup is not for sale'. It added that the FIFA World Cup 'belongs to football' and that some things are simply too important to sell.

FIFA's £14.8 Billion Subsidiary Plan

FIFA is planning a new commercial subsidiary valued at about £14.8 billion ($20 billion) to run the World Cup and other events. The governing body would then offer minority, non-controlling stakes of up to 20 per cent in that entity to external investors in exchange for fresh funding.

FIFA has now confirmed to The Times this Infantino plan is under discussion with Josh Kushner as proposed lead investor https://t.co/0F68QLp7w4 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) July 28, 2026

The plan is designed to raise billions to invest in football worldwide, including optional development funds for national associations that choose to participate. UEFA argues that football's future cannot be dictated by investor expectations and that governance should not be subordinated to financial gain.

UEFA Fears Shareholders Will Shape the Game

Read more UEFA Warns FIFA Is 'Selling' the World Cup as $20 Billion Kushner-Linked Plan Sparks Boycott Threat UEFA Warns FIFA Is 'Selling' the World Cup as $20 Billion Kushner-Linked Plan Sparks Boycott Threat

UEFA warned that once external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, the priorities of world football would be permanently altered. It said decisions on the international calendar, competition formats and the direction of the game would risk being driven by what best serves shareholders rather than what best serves football.

The body said this investor-led model has no place in world football and that institutions responsible for the sport should not mortgage its future for financial returns. It fears that national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters could all become subordinate to investor demands if the plan goes ahead.

Europe Refuses To Lend Legitimacy to FIFA Model

UEFA said Europe's position was clear, stating that it would never lend the proposed investment model its legitimacy. The organisation insisted that no one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation of players and fans.

The statement framed the dispute as a test of institutional integrity and stewardship of the global game. UEFA believes allowing private investors into World Cup ownership would cross a line that football's governing institutions should never cross.

UEFA Accuses FIFA of Intimidation

UEFA also criticised the way the plan had been developed, calling it irresponsible and indefensible. The body said a proposal of such significance for world football was conceived in secret and pushed towards approval without meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the sport.

It said national associations had effectively been presented with an ultimatum to accept the irreversible capture of football's greatest competitions or bear the consequences. UEFA described the process as 'governance by intimidation' and an act of coercion unworthy of an institution responsible for the global game.

Concerns Grow Among Confederations as Plan Moves Forward

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the plan as a proposal rather than an obligation, saying it is aimed at generating new investment for football. He has argued that bringing in private equity could help support developing nations and expand the sport's reach.

Other regional confederations have raised questions over control and transparency after saying they were blindsided by the scale and speed of the proposal. Former FIFA officials have also criticised the idea of selling a stake in the World Cup, warning that the tournament should remain under the direct stewardship of the sport's governing bodies.

What a Europe-Wide FIFA Boycott Could Mean

UEFA said no European national teams will take part in any FIFA competition for as long as the privatisation proposals remain alive. It added that this stance would only change if the plan is abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances are provided that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.

UEFA and its national associations will oppose the plans 'with absolute determination'. If the boycott threat is carried through, future World Cup tournaments and other FIFA events could be staged without some of the world's most prominent teams, fundamentally reshaping the competition for players, fans and broadcasters.